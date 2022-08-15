OK Magazine
NBC Announces 'The Real Housewives' Franchise Will Be Expanding Across Africa

Aug. 15 2022, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

There is a whole lot more The Real Housewives series coming down the pipeline. NBC Universal made the exciting announcement on Monday, August 15, that the company has strengthened its partnership with leading African entertainment company Multichoice for several more African versions of The Real Housewives format.

“We are so proud to build on the continued success of ‘The Real Housewives’ franchises across Africa. The way each version faithfully embodies the spirit of the city, people and rich cultures it showcases connects with audiences across the region and the diaspora. It was such a magical moment to bring our production partners together with Multichoice for our summit in Cape Town to connect, collaborate and map out more versions we can add to the family," Ana Langenberg, senior VP, format sales and productions at NBCUniversal Formats, said in a statement.

Africa already plays host to the The Real Housewives in cities like Lagos, Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, which are currently airing on Multichoice’s channels and platforms.

“As a platform that provides content on both linear and OTT, ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise is proving to be very popular with our diverse audiences. This has allowed us to continuously expand and increase to different territories as we operate across Africa," executive head of content, Mnet Channels, Nomsa Philiso explained.

"This has allowed us to continuously expand and increase to different territories as we operate across Africa," she continued. "This may be a global franchise, but our spin is authentically African, as a broadcaster keeping up with our viewers’ tastes and preferences is important, and The Real Housewives’ franchise meets our audience’s needs.”

The African entertainment company also airs several U.S. Real Housewives series including Jersey, Beverly Hills and Orange County.

NBCUniversal Formats played host to a Real Housewives of Africa Summit in Cape Town, where the company brainstormed with production partners and local producers to nail down what creates a successful franchise.

Source: OK!

Variety was the first to report the expansion.

