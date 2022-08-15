NBC Announces 'The Real Housewives' Franchise Will Be Expanding Across Africa

Africa already plays host to the The Real Housewives in cities like Lagos, Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, which are currently airing on Multichoice’s channels and platforms.

“As a platform that provides content on both linear and OTT, ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise is proving to be very popular with our diverse audiences. This has allowed us to continuously expand and increase to different territories as we operate across Africa," executive head of content, Mnet Channels, Nomsa Philiso explained.