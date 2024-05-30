Donald Trump Struggled on Camera and Benefitted Heavily From Post-Production Editing While on 'The Apprentice,' TV Producer Claims

The producer claimed, "Without a doubt, the hardest decisions we faced in postproduction were how to edit together sequences involving Trump. We needed him to sound sharp, dignified, and clear on what he was looking for and not as if he was yelling at people."

Pruitt compared his performances on The Apprentice to his campaign rallies since becoming a political figure. "You see him today: When he reads from a teleprompter, he comes off as loud and stoic," he explained. "Go to one of his rallies and he’s the off-the-cuff rambler rousing his followers into a frenzy."

"While filming, he struggled to convey even the most basic items. But as he became more comfortable with filming, Trump made raucous comments he found funny or amusing — some of them misogynistic as well as racist," he claimed. "We cut those comments. Go to one of his rallies today and you can hear many of them."