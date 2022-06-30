NeNe Leakes Accuses Wendy Williams Of Having Her Talk Show Killed After Back & Forth Public Spat

Talk show sabotage? Nene Leakes is claiming Wendy Williams got her talk show with Tom Arnold axed due to how their 2014 Birkin bag debacle played out.

Leakes and Arnold were apparently in talks with the same people who produced The Wendy Williams Show, Debmar-Mercury, for their own daytime talk show. However, the deal fell through after the frenemies' public spat led to Leakes' scathing blog post about the long-time talk show host, which both she and Arnold credited as what cost them their co-hosting gig.