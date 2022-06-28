Onto The Next!Wendy Williams Over TV Gigs, Ready For Podcast Opportunity: Embattled Host's Manager
Wendy Williams seems to be over television and now has her sight set on podcasting.
Despite The Wendy Williams Show's 13-season run as one of the most popular talk shows around, Williams manager, Will Selby, insisted his client has no interest in returning to TV full time right now, as she has already been lining up big names to join her on her upcoming podcast.
Selby, who is executive producing the embattled star's upcoming podcast, told TMZ that Williams has already spoken to Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe about being guests. The manager teased she is planning to focus her podcast on her own personal favorites from the music world.
However, Williams isn't closing off her podcast to the rest of the celeb world, as she has also reportedly had conversations with the Kardashians, as well as members of the controversial Trump family. All in all, the podcast will be full of her favorite artists, fashions, food and celebs.
Though Williams' has been vehemently maintaining in recent months that she'll be back to the small screen in no time, that vision is no longer her passion, the outlet reported. While discussing the business side of her latest endeavor, Selby revealed she is currently deciding whether she wants to partner with a single platform, such as Spotify or Apple, or release it independently.
There is currently no timeframe for when Williams' fans can expect her podcast to be released, the outlet reported, but she isn't swearing off TV all together, as she would still be open to doing appearances on shows like The View or the Real Housewives series.
News of her latest possible business endeavor comes almost one year after she stepped back from her talk show ahead of the premiere of Season 13 due to several health woes, including complications from Graves' disease, a breakthrough COVID-19 case and a hospital stint for psychiatric services.
Not only is Williams making it clear that she's ready to move on from The Wendy Williams Show, but so is the studio her series called home for more than a decade. OK! reported the iconic billboard of Williams that greeted her fans in New York City on the studio's exterior was taken down one business day after her show concluded on Friday, June 17.