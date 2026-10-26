New York Knicks Coach Says Championship Team Is Still Deciding If They'll Accept White House Invitation: 'We’re Discussing Internally'

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The New York Knicks have taken their share of victory laps after their win over the San Antonio Spurs to claim the NBA title, but coach Mike Brown cautioned the White House not to put up their decorations yet. “It’s something we’re discussing internally,” Brown told reporters of a potential visit to Washington, D.C., adding that it would be a group decision.

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'That's Something We Haven't Actually Discussed'

Source: MEGA Knicks Coach Mike Brown isn't sure if the team will visit the White House after their championship win.

Donald Trump extended the offer not long after the June victory, team owner James Dolan said in a radio interview. Dolan, who is close with Trump, said he accepted on behalf of the team. “He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years,” Dolan shared. “And I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House.” However, in addition to Brown’s uncertain statement, team captain Jalen Brunson told an interviewer in July, “That’s something we haven’t actually discussed as a team.”

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'Going to the White House Is Considered a Great Honor'

Source: MEGA Mayor Zohran Mamdani presented Jordan Clarkson, among others, with the keys to the city.

It wouldn’t be the only sports snub to befall the Trump administration. Vice President J.D. Vance was recently blown off by members of the Cincinnati Bengals when visiting their training facility. Championship visits to the White House have been a staple of national sports since the 1800s, though no NBA championship team has ever visited the Trump White House. The Oklahoma City Thunder turned down an invitation in 2025, and in 2017, Trump pre-emptively snubbed the Golden State Warriors when Stephen Curry stated he’d oppose accepting the invitation. "Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump tweeted at the time. "Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore [the] invitation is withdrawn!"

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'What Is New York, If Not Your Back Up Against the Wall?'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's presence at game 3 of the NBA Finals created a massive security headache.

The Knicks have had no shortage of accolades, however. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani presented players with the keys to the city after a massive ticker-tape parade. "What is New York, if not your back up against the wall?” Mamdani praised at the time. Trump has often had awkward encounters with sports figures, such as his unusual lingering on stage while the World Cup trophy was presented earlier this year and spectators booed. He also famously attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals in June. The heightened security measures shut down much of midtown Manhattan, and Trump was again roundly booed. He also took one of his frequent public naps while watching the game.

Trump Takes Aim at LeBron

Source: MEGA Donald Trump likes to surround himself with winners, such as the 2025 NCAA champs the Florida Gators.