Nicholas Hoult Has 'Nosferatu' Costar Bill Skarsgård's 'Prosthetic P---- Framed at Home' After Given as 'Wrap Gift' by Director Robert Eggers

"I never felt like the character until I had everything on. So, full makeup and full costume," he told a separate news publication ahead of the movie's Christmas Day release. "I remember our second camera test that we did. There's no audio, there's no voice recording. It's just the camera, a lot of candles, and me sitting in a chair. Especially when it's on film, you can actually hear the camera rolling, but you see that little red light, and then it's go time. We had done a bunch of rehearsals before that, but that was the first time where I felt the cameras were alive, and I [could] start becoming this thing."

Skarsgård, 34, continued: "Me sitting, looking the way I look, and doing the voice and physicality, it is so abstract, and it feels fake, and it feels contrived. So, you're terrified because it's something that you can't really control. Either this will come alive, or it won't. I can't force it. It needs to be there. I was worried that I couldn't perform through it, that it would feel like giant prosthetic pieces, and I couldn't come alive through that. There was definitely a stage when they hadn't put everything on, where I was like, I look like the f------ Grinch or a f------ goblin. I did not like at all how it was translating."