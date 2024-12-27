Nicholas Hoult Has 'Nosferatu' Costar Bill Skarsgård's 'Prosthetic P---- Framed at Home' After Given as 'Wrap Gift' by Director Robert Eggers
Nicholas Hoult will always be reminded of his Nosferatu costar Bill Skarsgård's faux phallus.
In a new interview published ahead of the horror film's release on Wednesday, December 25, Hoult, 35, revealed the hilarious wrap gift director Robert Eggers, 41, gave him after Nosferatu's production came to an end in May 2023.
"I have Count Orlok's prosthetic p---- framed at home," Hoult — who plays Thomas Hutter in the remake of the classic 1922 silent film under the same name — admitted of Skarsgård's prop during a joint interview with fellow costar and on-screen wife Lily-Rose Depp, 25.
Explaining the meaning behind the strange present, the Juror #2 actor shared: "There's a scene where Bill Skarsgård is slurping my blood, and Robert Eggers asked afterward, 'How was that for you? ' And I said, 'I could feel his prosthetic p---- on my leg'. And then, as a wrap gift, Rob got it framed, and he sent it to my house."
Making the story even more funny, Hoult confessed he had to bring the gift into a shop for repairs after realizing the frame was broken upon arrival.
"He kind of didn't even blink the first time," Hoult said of the staffer he asked to fix his frame.
When the Warm Bodies star returned to pick up the prized possession, however, the employee appeared to notice how peculiar the item was, as they asked, "Is this some kind of collector's piece?" to which Hoult replied: "Hm, you could say that."
Skarsgård himself opened up about being covered in prosthetic pieces after transforming into a bony, pale vampire for the filming of Nosferatu.
"I never felt like the character until I had everything on. So, full makeup and full costume," he told a separate news publication ahead of the movie's Christmas Day release. "I remember our second camera test that we did. There's no audio, there's no voice recording. It's just the camera, a lot of candles, and me sitting in a chair. Especially when it's on film, you can actually hear the camera rolling, but you see that little red light, and then it's go time. We had done a bunch of rehearsals before that, but that was the first time where I felt the cameras were alive, and I [could] start becoming this thing."
Skarsgård, 34, continued: "Me sitting, looking the way I look, and doing the voice and physicality, it is so abstract, and it feels fake, and it feels contrived. So, you're terrified because it's something that you can't really control. Either this will come alive, or it won't. I can't force it. It needs to be there. I was worried that I couldn't perform through it, that it would feel like giant prosthetic pieces, and I couldn't come alive through that. There was definitely a stage when they hadn't put everything on, where I was like, I look like the f------ Grinch or a f------ goblin. I did not like at all how it was translating."
