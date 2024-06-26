Nicholas Sparks Praises Gena Rowlands' Performance in 'The Notebook' After Son Confirms She's Battling Alzheimer's

"Alzheimer's is such a cruel disease," he wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, June 25. "On days like today, I'm reminded of Gena's powerful portrayal of Allie and the depth she brought to the character."

"Her performance touched millions of hearts and helped bring my story to life in ways I never imagined," he continued. "I'm truly honored to have worked with such a talented artist, and my thoughts and prayers are with Gena, Nick [Cassavetes] and their family during this challenging time. I will always cherish her legacy in film and her impact on The Notebook."