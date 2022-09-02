'It’s The Least I Can Do': Nick Cannon Buys Expectant Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa & Twin Sons A House
A doting dad and caring baby daddy all in one! Ahead of the arrival of Nick Cannon's third baby with Abby De La Rosa, he treated the pregnant mama to a new home for her and their 1-year-old twin sons, Zion and Zillion.
De La Rosa showed off her new crib on Thursday, September 1, sharing a video to Instagram of her kiddos walking around the empty, yet stunning, new home. Though it has yet to be furnished, the abode offered beautiful hardwood floors and a glass sliding door that opened to a backyard with a pool.
"Here’s to beautiful new beginnings. I’m so grateful — Thank you Dad — Zion & Zillion 🙏🏽🤍🥹," the brunette beauty captioned the clip of her sons, who were matching in white t-shirts, light grey shorts and black crocs. "The best Grandma & Realtor award goes to my Momma @lupepinon7 💕."
The expectant father-of-10 left a lengthy comment on De La Rosa's post, telling her she was “more than welcome" for the abode. “It’s the least I can do," the Masked Singer added. "Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings.”
The coparents welcomed Zion and Zillion in June 2021, and one year later, De La Rosa announced she had another one on the way. Though she didn't directly name Cannon as the baby's father in her announcement, he teased his little one's arrival later that month during his "Lip Service" podcast appearance.
“Let’s just put it this way,” the Wild ‘N Out star hinted in the interview. “The stork is on the way.”
The television personality is also currently expecting a baby boy with Brittany Bell, making the unborn child the pair's third together. Cannon and Bell already share son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 1.
Cannon debuted Bell's baby bump in August, one month after his other baby mom Bre Tiesi gave birth to their first baby together, a little boy named Legendary.
The former Nickelodeon star also shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey. He and Alyssa Scott welcomed baby boy Zen back in June of last year, the same month his twins with De La Rosa were born, but he died months later of brain cancer.