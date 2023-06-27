Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Addresses Unconventional Arrangement With Father-of-12: 'He Makes His Own Schedule'
While not all of Nick Cannon's exes have the best things to say about their time together, Bre Tiesi has nothing but praise to offer her baby daddy.
The Selling Sunset star shared insight into her nonconventional relationship with the father-of-12 at their son Legendary Love's first birthday party over the weekend.
"So, here’s the thing that I know everyone wants to argue with me about — but he makes his own schedule," the reality star clarified to a reporter of Cannon's day-to-day juggling his 12 children with six different women. "He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night. So, he's here every week, and especially when he's home, he's here."
Emphasizing, "it's not a set schedule," Tiesi said, "we don't have to plan things, but he's very present and he's at anything and everything I ask him to be at."
"So, I'm very happy. He's very supportive," the mother-of-one gushed.
Though their arrangement is far from the norm, the brunette beauty declared it works for them, saying: "I don't really feel like there's anything to adjust to, because I kind of make it however I want."
She boasted that Cannon is very accommodating to her schedule and needs, with her further elaborating: "So, I have a nanny during the day, or like the other night, I had to run out and actually show Saweetie a property, and I said, 'Nick, I need you at 7:00 p.m. I don't know what you're doing, but you'll be here at 7,' and he was there."
"I don’t really feel like I am struggling or missing anything," she confessed. "It's all about just communicating and he's really accommodating, and he's very helpful. And that man has never told me no."
- Shirtless Nick Cannon Flaunts Muscles at Gym After Ex Girlfriend Slams Their 'Emotionally Abusive' Relationship
- Nick Cannon Advised to Get a 'Degree in Birth Control' After Dad-of-12 Reveals He's Pursuing a Master's in Child Psychology
- Nick Cannon's Ex-Girlfriend Jessica White Claims They Were in an 'Emotionally Abusive' Relationship
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, one former flame of Cannon's in particular had some differing opinions on the way he acts in a relationship. Jessica White, whose relationship with Cannon reportedly lasted from 2015-2020, recently touched on her "emotionally abusive" romance with the star.
Following their demise, which occurred shortly after she suffered a miscarriage, White accused Cannon of hiding the fact that he was expecting another baby with Brittany Bell while the two were on a break.
ET spoke with Tiesi at her son's party.