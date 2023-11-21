Bre Tiesi Jokingly Feeds Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Food That Was Dropped on the Floor: Watch
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi sure have some jokes!
The Masked Singer host took to Instagram on Monday, November 20, to share a video of the Netflix star, 32, feeding her baby daddy, 43, a chicken nugget that fell on the floor and Cannon wiping his mouth on a crumpled, dirty napkin from the trash.
"When she STILL mad at you…🤷🏽♂️" the Drumline actor — who shares 15-month-old son Legendary with Tiesi — captioned the joint social media post.
In the short clip, the Selling Sunset star prepared a plate of fries and chicken nuggets when one dropped on the floor. Picking it up, she dunked it in ketchup and grabbed a dirty napkin from the trash on her way over to Cannon — who devoured it.
"Three-second rule," one social media user commented below the video of Tiesi's clever prank.
"I'd eat it, too!" a second person chimed in about the junk food item.
Cannon and the real estate agent have been open about how they spend their time together despite the television personality having 12 kids with multiple other women. Earlier this year, Tiesi opened up about how she and Cannon make it work despite the other lovers in his life.
"So, here’s the thing that I know everyone wants to argue with me about — but he makes his own schedule," she explained in an episode of the hit Netflix series. "He can show up every day, when he stops from work. He can come at night. So, he's here every week, and especially when he's home, he's here."
"It's not a set schedule," Tiesi said. "We don't have to plan things, but he's very present and he's at anything and everything I ask him to be at. So, I'm very happy. He's very supportive."
Despite people around her raising their eyebrows at the mother-of-one's dynamic with Cannon, she doesn't mind at all. "I don't really feel like there's anything to adjust to, because I kind of make it however I want," she further clarified.
"So, I have a nanny during the day, or like the other night, I had to run out and actually show Saweetie a property, and I said, 'Nick, I need you at 7:00 p.m. I don't know what you're doing, but you'll be here at 7,' and he was there," Tiesi added.
"I don’t really feel like I am struggling or missing anything," she confessed. "It's all about just communicating and he's really accommodating, and he's very helpful. And that man has never told me no."