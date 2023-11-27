Christmas Chaos: How Nick Cannon Plans to Spend the Holidays With All 12 of His Children
His ex-wife might be the Queen of Christmas, but Nick Cannon certainly channels his own inner Saint Nick during his "favorite time of the year."
While backstage at the 2023 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 26, the dad-of-12 confirmed he'll soon be making his rounds in a red suit and white beard.
"Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in," Cannon shared regarding his plans for the fast-approaching holiday season.
"It's all about the kids so, you'll definitely see us doing some fun, over the top stuff in the next 30 days," he continued.
Cannon dressing up in a Santa Claus costume seems to have become a tradition for the 43-year-old and his growing family, serving as a way for the Masked Singer host to be a special part of all 12 of his young offspring's holiday seasons.
The television personality shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 54, Rise, 1, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell, 36, as well as Beautiful, 1, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa, 33.
He also shares Halo, 11 months, and his late son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott, 30, Legendary, 1, with Bre Tiesi, 32, and Onyx, 1, with LaNisha Cole, 41.
While he is certainly not involved with Carey romantically after finalizing their divorce in 2016, his relationship with the five other baby mamas remains confusing.
Though Scott posted a clip to Instagram of her and Cannon locking lips during a birthday celebration back in October, Tiesi spent Thanksgiving with the Wild N' Out host and their son after they enjoyed an intimate couple's getaway in September.
"I am so grateful for you and all the amazing sacrifices, trails and tribulations that you have endured and still can shine and share your gorgeous smile with me. I’m in awe of your strength, beauty and grace. I love you and we all celebrate you. Not just on your birthday but everyday❤️," Cannon gushed to Scott at the time of their smooch.
Meanwhile, Tiesi stepped out with her beau to New York Fashion Week and frequently posts videos that seem to hint she and Cannon are more than just co-parents.
Earlier this month, Cannon spent a weekend with De La Rosa and their kids in Disneyland in celebration of their daughter's first birthday.
"Ended a 'Beautiful' weekend at the happiest place on earth. Thank you @disneyland for always taking care of us! Happy 1st birthday beautiful, you are so loved 🥰," De La Rosa captioned the video highlighting their magical vacation.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Cannon about his holiday plans.