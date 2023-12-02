'That's What He Gets': Nick Cannon Bashed for Spending a Whopping $200,000 to Bring His 12 Kids to Disneyland Each Year
Big Disney fan?
On the Friday, December 1, episode of The Breakfast Club radio show for Power 105.1., Nick Cannon sat down with host Charlamagne tha God, where he confessed the huge expensive he pays to take his 12 children to Disneyland for their birthday’s and holidays.
The conversation began with the TV personality asking the host: “Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?”
“A lot,” Charlamagne tha God replied.
Cannon explained, “It's no longer free and I only had two kids then,” referencing when he and Mariah Carey would go to the park with twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12.
Now that he is a father-of-12, the star noted he attends the theme park quite often.
“Every birthday and Christmas I'm literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like, I'm probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland,” he admitted.
In addition to the tickets, Cannon noted that he often pays for a chaperone, hotel rooms and ticket add-ons.
“Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top if you trying to stay in the hotel,” he said, adding that the experience has changed over the years.
“It's not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations,” he stated.
In response to Cannon’s shocking confession, users bashed the Americas Got Talent alum for the astronomical spending.
“Well he’s got 500 kids, so it kinda makes sense,” one person penned, while a second harshly added, “That's what he gets for being a community pass around.”
“Wow!” another user exclaimed in shock.
Despite these negative reactions, some users found nothing wrong with Cannon’s many trips to the park.
“Well, if he has it, nothing wrong with that,” one person said, while a second wrote, “As he should.”
As OK! previously reported, with Christmas coming up, Cannon recently revealed that he would be seeing all 12 of his kids over the holiday season.
During the 2023 Soul Train Awards on November 26, the star shared that he would be dressing up in a red suit and a white beard to visit all his offspring.
"Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in," he said, adding, "It's all about the kids so, you'll definitely see us doing some fun, over the top stuff in the next 30 days.”
Taking time for all his kids is quite the challenge, as Cannon shares the dozen children with six different women.
The Masked Singer host shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, both 12, with his ex-wife Carey, 54, Rise, 1, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell, 36, as well as Beautiful, 1, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa, 33.
Cannon also shares Halo, 11 months, and his late son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott, 30, Legendary, 1, with Bre Tiesi, 32, and Onyx, 1, with LaNisha Cole, 41.