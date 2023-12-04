Nick Cannon Trolled After Playing Mariah Carey Song in 'Work Wife' Skit With Bre Tiesi: 'Not The Other Baby Mama Music Playing!'
Nick Cannon makes baby mama Bre Tiesi jealous in a new skit the couple shared on social media — but followers didn't miss the not-so-subtle cameo from another of the Wild 'n Out star's famous exes.
In the video captioned "When your Baby Mama meets your Work Wife…😅," Tiesi finds herself getting progressively annoyed by The Masked Singer host's close relationship with one of his coworkers, played by Venezuelan-born YouTuber Lele Pons.
When Cannon and Tiesi walk into a room, Pons and the father-of-12 rush into each other's arms for a long hug in which the YouTube star comically tries to sniff Cannon's cologne.
The two share inside jokes about a "work trip" to Cabo as Tiesi comedically fumes at her man, finally suggesting they leave to get lunch. Pons quickly pulls out a box and reveals she already brought food for Cannon.
"She makes you lunch?" the real estate agent asks.
"Not only lunch. Massages," Pons adds and begins to rub his shoulders as "Always Be My Baby" by Mariah Carey starts to play in the background.
Fans flooded the comments section to poke fun at Cannon for using a song by his ex-wife and the mother of his first two children — 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan — in a skit with Tiesi.
"Bro really played a Mariah song. Nick Cannon knows what he’s doing and he is unashamed," one follower wrote, while another quipped, "Not ... the other baby momma music playing in the background!!!! IM CRYING 😂😂🤣🤣."
"It’s the Mariah playing for me…. It’s like he spending his whole [life] trying to replace her," a third fan wrote. "YOU WONT EVER in Nick Knack Patty WHACK life find another… you had one job Nick… to keep the Diva happy."
Others jokingly called him "ruthless" and a "menace" for the song choice.
As OK! previously reported, Cannon and Carey met in 2005 and started dating three years later. Despite being in a relationship for less than two months, the duo tied the knot in May 2008. They welcomed their twins in 2011.
However, in 2014, the former lovebirds called it quits.
"We'll forever be family," the America's Got Talent personality explained at the time. "We're there for our children, and are making them the number one priority and understanding that they're loved and can have an amazing holiday."