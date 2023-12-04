Nick Cannon Trolled After Playing Mariah Carey Song in 'Work Wife' Skit With Bre Tiesi: 'Not The Other Baby Mama Music Playing!'

In the video captioned "When your Baby Mama meets your Work Wife…😅," Tiesi finds herself getting progressively annoyed by The Masked Singer host's close relationship with one of his coworkers, played by Venezuelan-born YouTuber Lele Pons.

When Cannon and Tiesi walk into a room, Pons and the father-of-12 rush into each other's arms for a long hug in which the YouTube star comically tries to sniff Cannon's cologne.