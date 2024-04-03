Nick Cannon Doubles Down on Not Picking a Side in Cassie Ventura's Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs: 'I Don't Know How to Feel'

In the recent episode of his own podcast, Cannon doubled down on his in-the-middle stance during a conversation with guest Iyanla Vanzant.

"I was like, this is someone [Ventura] who was hurt, who was victimized... But then, when this question goes a little bit further, 'So what about Puff?' It’s like, I don’t know how to feel about that," he confessed, insisting it was Combs who "called, checked on me, stood by me, stood up for me" when Cannon faced public scrutiny of his own.

(Cannon found himself the subject of extreme public controversy in 2020, when he made antisemitic remarks he has since apologized for.)