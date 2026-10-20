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Father-of-12 Nick Cannon Gets Trolled by Critics for Launching Relationship Podcast: 'Nobody Asked for This'

Image of Nick Cannon
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon's upcoming relationship advice show has sparked jokes about his unconventional romantic history.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

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Nick Cannon is bringing his relationship advice to television, but critics aren't convinced he's the person they should take dating tips from.

The 46-year-old entertainer is facing mockery online after announcing that his podcast, "Nick Cannon @ Night," is heading to BET as a late-night talk show focused on love, s--, dating and modern relationships.

The announcement has raised eyebrows given Cannon's unconventional family life, which includes 12 children with six different women.

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Nick Cannon's Relationship Podcast Is Heading to BET

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Image of Nick Cannon is bringing his podcast 'Nick Cannon @ Night' to BET for a 10-episode late-night television run.
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon is bringing his podcast 'Nick Cannon @ Night' to BET for a 10-episode late-night television run.

The television personality's podcast is getting a major upgrade, with BET announcing "Nick Cannon @ Night" will premiere Tuesday, October 20, at 10 p.m. ET.

The 10-episode series will feature celebrity guests, doctors and relationship experts discussing everything from dating dilemmas to intimacy and mental health.

"I'm blending real advice with late-night entertainment," Cannon said in a statement announcing the show.

He described the series as a place for grown-up conversations, where experts can address questions people might be uncomfortable discussing publicly.

Guests will include Natalie Nunn, Tommy Davidson, Dondré Whitfield and Dr. Uman Johnson.

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Critics Question Nick Cannon's Relationship Advice

Image of Comedian Jay Jurden was among those who reacted to the announcement.
Source: MEGA

Comedian Jay Jurden was among those who reacted to the announcement.

However, the announcement has also become a source of jokes online.

The idea of Cannon hosting a relationship-focused program has drawn skepticism because of his complicated romantic history and the number of women with whom he shares children.

Comedian Jay Jurden was among those who reacted to the news on X, adding to the conversation surrounding Cannon's qualifications to offer relationship advice. "RELATIONSHIP ADVICE FROM WHO?!?!" they exclaimed.

One person added, "Nick has nerve and audacity," while another said, "Would be hilarious if all his relationship advice is just ‘get her pregnant’ no matter what the question is lmao."

A third added, "A man who doesn't even remember all of his children wants to give advice to others 🤨," as another wrote, "Nobody, and I mean nobody asked for this."

Despite the online jokes, the program is designed to feature professional perspectives rather than relying solely on Cannon's personal experience.

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Nick Cannon Shares 12 Children With Six Women

Image of Nick Cannon shares 12 children with six women, including ex-wife Mariah Carey.
Source: @NICKCANNON/INSTAGRAM

Nick Cannon shares 12 children with six women, including ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon's family arrangements have been a recurring topic of public discussion for years.

He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, whom he married in 2008 before their divorce was finalized in 2016.

The Masked Singer host also has children with Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole and Alyssa Scott.

Cannon and Scott's son Zen died in December 2021 at just 5 months old after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The entertainer has frequently spoken about his approach to fatherhood and maintaining relationships with the mothers of his children.

Nick Cannon Continues Expanding His Television Career

Image of Nick Cannon's new series will feature celebrity guests and experts discussing dating, intimacy and mental health.
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon's new series will feature celebrity guests and experts discussing dating, intimacy and mental health.

Although Cannon's personal life often generates headlines, he's no stranger to hosting successful television programs.

He currently hosts The Masked Singer and created the long-running comedy series Wild 'N Out.

His latest project originally launched as a video podcast in July 2025 through a partnership with Wondery, producing 31 episodes before its move to BET.

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