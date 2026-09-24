Nick Cannon Says He Wouldn't Get Married Again: 'I Don't Like the Government in My Love Life'
Sept. 24 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET
Nick Cannon isn't completely closing the door on settling down again, but another legal marriage may be a different story.
The Wild 'N Out creator, 45, opened up about his complicated views on relationships, his ex-wife Mariah Carey and life as a father of 12 in a wide-ranging new interview.
Nick Cannon Isn't Completely Against Marriage
When asked whether he would ever get married again, Cannon admitted he has reservations about making another relationship legally binding.
"I don't like the government in my love life," he explained. "I think the institution of marriage should be respected, but I can't see myself going through the legal paperwork again."
Cannon was previously married to Carey for more than seven years.
Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Was His Only Monogamous Relationship
While discussing what he describes as "consensual non-monogamy," Cannon revealed his marriage to Carey was different from his other relationships.
"My wife was the only person I was monogamous with because I didn't want to f--- it up," he told the outlet, joking that he knew he couldn't mess things up with Mariah Carey.
Cannon added that he has an "abundance of love" and wants to be a good partner and provider.
Nick Cannon Still Talks to Mariah Carey Regularly
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- Nick Cannon Likens Marriage to Ex Mariah Carey as if 'Trump and Putin Had to Live in the Same House'
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Despite ending their marriage, Cannon said he and Carey remain in frequent contact because of their 15-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.
"We talk almost every day or every other day, specifically just about the kids," he revealed.
Cannon also called Carey his "greatest friend" and "greatest teacher," praising the singer for teaching him how to protect what matters from outside opinions.
Nick Cannon Shares a Special Bond With Bri Tiesi
Cannon also opened up about his relationship with Bre Tiesi, with whom he shares 4-year-old son Legendary.
While stopping short of labeling their relationship in traditional terms, Cannon said Tiesi "understands me the most" and revealed the pair refer to each other as "twin flames."
"As much as I say I don't have a favorite, she definitely holds a special place in my heart," he admitted.
Nick Cannon Is Focused on His 12 Children
For now, Cannon has plenty keeping him busy as a father of 12 children with six women.
Though Cannon once predicted he would have 12 kids, he told the outlet that his family feels complete for the moment.
"Right now, 12 is good," he said, explaining that his days are packed with everything from school pickup to basketball, karate, piano and guitar lessons.
Despite his unconventional family dynamic, Cannon said his priority is making sure each of his children knows they are loved, even when balancing everyone's needs proves difficult.