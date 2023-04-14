Nick Cannon's Former Lover LaNisha Cole Addresses How He Forgot Their Child When Listing Kids
LaNisha Cole was not happy after Nick Cannon forgot their child!
On Thursday, April 13, the mom-of-one spoke out about how her ex-lover left out their kid, Onyx, when he was asked to name all 12 of his children. Cole took to Instagram to share a message following the unfortunate incident.
“It’s not normal to have your life play out in front of an audience but this is the age we live in. That being said… no person’s path is linear. There’s going to be blind curves, peaks, valleys, and sometimes we make wrong turns or run into dead ends. Simply correct course and get back on your forward moving path…” she explained.
“I pray every day for strength, guidance, and peace. Regardless of where I’m at on my path I know that God’s got me. And I’ve got Onyx…” the devoted mother continued.
She concluded with a message to other matriarchs, saying, “To all the Moms out there.. take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies. It’s not always easy but were built for this.”
The incident in which Cole responded to occurred on Monday, April 10, while Cannon was on Howard Stern's radio show.
The host tested the dad-of-12 by asking him to name all of his many kids.
"Moroccan and Monroe, which we call Roc and Roe, Golden Powerful and then Zion, Zillion, Zen..." he replied, beginning with ex-wife Mariah Carey's 11-year-old twins.
"And then from there, Legendary Love. Then there's Rise ..." he added, Stern then interjected, "Wrong, wrong! You missed."
"You didn't let me finish!" the comedian exclaimed. "Powerful Queen, and of course we got Beautiful Zeppelin and then Halo Marie."
"You left out Onyx Ice Cole," Stern said, delivering the embarrassing news. The actor brushed off the mistake, saying, "Ah, no! I did."
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Cole has called out Cannon for his inadequate parenting of their child.
She once slammed the famous host for only showing up for "fake photo ops" with their daughter, while she is there for Onyx each and every day.
In response, baby momma Bre Tiesi shared that "Nick always shows up" for her and her child. She claimed Cannon is "always present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person."