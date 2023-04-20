Nick Cannon Insists His Twins With Mariah Carey 'Enjoy' Having So Many Siblings: 'They Have Fun'

Nick Cannon gave eldest kids Moroccan and Monroe a heap of siblings — and according to the father-of-12, they love every second of being part of the brood.

While talking to Howie Mandel on the Tuesday, April 18, episode of the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, the comedian insisted the 11-year-old twins he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey "enjoy" having so many brothers and sisters.