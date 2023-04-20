Nick Cannon Insists His Twins With Mariah Carey 'Enjoy' Having So Many Siblings: 'They Have Fun'
Nick Cannon gave eldest kids Moroccan and Monroe a heap of siblings — and according to the father-of-12, they love every second of being part of the brood.
While talking to Howie Mandel on the Tuesday, April 18, episode of the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, the comedian insisted the 11-year-old twins he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey "enjoy" having so many brothers and sisters.
"They have fun, and they’re the oldest," Cannon pointed out. As for how he chooses to parent Moroccan and Monroe, the 42-year-old explained he tries to be as "honest" as possible while expanding his blended brood.
"Who knows where that will go once 16 hits," continued the Masked Singer judge, who welcomed his 12th child in December 2022. "I’m just tryin to play close attention to it."
Cannon became a first-time father in 2011 when Carey gave birth to the former flames' kiddos, with him welcoming son Golden, now 6, in 2017, with Brittany Bell. He and Bell are also parents to daughter Powerful, 2, and son Rise, 6 months.
The Wild 'N Out star shares another set of twins, Zion and Zillion, now 1, with Abby De La Rosa, who is also mom to the pair's 5-month-old daughter Beautiful. Cannon had himself a busy 2022, as he also welcomed son Legendary, daughter Onyx and daughter Halo with Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole and Alyssa Scott, respectively.
Cannon and Scott's first child, Zen, died in December 2021 at five months old.
Despite Cannon claiming his eldest twins love their huge family, the television personality recently revealed he rarely gets them all in a room together. The Drumline actor explained he would rather give each child their deserved one-on-one time, saying in an interview: "I feel like qualitative experiences are when I can give everyone their own individual experience."
"I actually love stepping into their world. Going to their sports games or giving them their personal time for the holidays. So I have no problem with bouncing around," he continued, pointing out that the situation will likely change as everyone gets older.
Concluded Cannon: "I actually think it works a lot better [right now]. Because everyone's busy, not just me. It works to be able to take the time trying to go to them and show the value of being with them and not forcing anyone to come to me."