Nick Cannon Refuses To Get Together With All 12 Kids At Once: 'I Have No Problem With Bouncing Around'
12 kids and counting is no problem for Nick Cannon.
Despite being a busy father of a dozen children, the 42-year-old admitted he would rather divide his time with each of his sons and daughters than get the whole group together at once.
Cannon insisted it "works a lot better" for him to fill his schedule with one-on-one time with his kids, noting he only gathers his brood all together "when necessary."
"[The] only person that would benefit from having everyone in the same space would probably be me," The Masked Singer host explained during an interview with a news publication that was published Friday, April 14.
"I feel like qualitative experiences are when I can give everyone their own individual experience," he dished. "I actually love stepping into their world. Going to their sports games or giving them their personal time for the holidays. So I have no problem with bouncing around."
Cannon confirmed he would be open to the idea of larger gatherings with all 12 of his children in the future, however, he pointed out the system he follows now appears to work just fine.
"I think as everyone probably gets older, and even as I slow down a little bit more, I'm sure everyone will start coming to me in one place," the Wild N' Out host speculated.
Cannon noted: "I actually think it works a lot better [right now]. Because everyone's busy, not just me. It works to be able to take the time trying to go to them and show the value of being with them and not forcing anyone to come to me."
All in all, the television personality admitted he owes it to his six baby mamas — who drastically help raise his full roster of children — to make time for their little ones, as he expressed how "appreciative" he is of them.
"[It] wouldn't work if I didn't have such amazing women in my life that are truly understanding and super loving and compassionate about the world that we live in," Cannon concluded.
Cannon first became a father when he and Mariah Carey welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 11, in 2011.
The Drumline star also shares Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 6 months, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.
Cannon most recently welcomed Halo Marie, 3 months, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who devastatingly died at 5 months old in December 2021 after battling brain cancer.
