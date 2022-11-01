Abby De La Rosa Dresses Her & Nick Cannon's 1-Year-Old Twins In Matching Halloween Costumes: Photos

A family affair! Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa got in the spooky spirit this Halloween and donned matching costumes alongside their 1-year-old twins, Zillion and Zion.

In photos posted on Saturday, October 29, the star and the tots dressed as characters from The Wizard of Oz, with De La Rosa leading the way as Dorothy. One of the babies went as the Tin Man with the other portraying the Cowardly Lion.