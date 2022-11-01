Abby De La Rosa Dresses Her & Nick Cannon's 1-Year-Old Twins In Matching Halloween Costumes: Photos
A family affair! Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa got in the spooky spirit this Halloween and donned matching costumes alongside their 1-year-old twins, Zillion and Zion.
In photos posted on Saturday, October 29, the star and the tots dressed as characters from The Wizard of Oz, with De La Rosa leading the way as Dorothy. One of the babies went as the Tin Man with the other portraying the Cowardly Lion.
The OnlyFans creator upped the ante with the background decorations, bringing in hay bails, a tractor, plenty of pumpkins and some string lights. "Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore.” #halloween2022 #wizardofoz," she captioned the post.
De La Rosa is currently pregnant with her third child, but she hasn't revealed the identity of the father, leaving many to assume it's Cannon.
She's previously explained that she and the actor have "an open relationship," though at the moment, he's her "primary partner." She also insisted that being in a "polyamorous relationship" doesn't mean she's a bad parent.
"I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood. When it comes to being a mom, I don't think I've even scratched the surface," she explained. "Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them."
"I'm excited for my kids to grow up and be like, 'Mom and dad, y'all did it your way and I love that,'" added the star. "I hope my kids can eventually do it their way, whatever that may be in whatever capacity that is. To do it their way, not the way that the world wants them to do ... to do it their way the way mom and dad did."
Despite their open relationship, Cannon — who has a total of 10 children — didn't hesitate to buy De La Rosa her very own house.
"t’s the least I can do," the Masked Singer host said of the kind gesture. "