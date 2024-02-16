Nick Cannon Sets Up Lavish Valentine's Day Dinner for Bre Tiesi, Fans Wonder If He Did the Same for Other Baby Mamas: Photos
Does Nick Cannon have a favorite baby mama?
For Valentine's Day, the comedian went all out to celebrate alongside Bre Tiesi, with the real estate guru posting photos and videos of the floral arches, luxe dinner and romantic decorations.
In one set of Instagram photos, the two laughed and even shared a kiss, with the Selling Sunset star, 32, calling Cannon "my valentine," prompting fans to wonder whether the dad-of-12, 43, treated his other five baby mamas the same way on the holiday.
"Did all the women get this or are you the main chick? Not being mean, generally curious," one person wrote in the comments section, while another echoed, "I'd like to know how he splits valentines day up accordingly to his partners .... no shade genuinely curious."
"I don’t know how you handle an open relationship, but good for you❤️," a third supporter confessed, while a fourth wrote, "Oh I know them other [baby mamas] are punching air now!!!"
It's unclear if the actor spent the day with any of his other children, as he shares three kids with Brittany Bell, three children with Abby De La Rosa, twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey and one child each with Alyssa Scott and LaNisha Cole.
The Masked Singer host also had a son with Scott who died at 5 months old in 2021.
The nature of Cannon's relationship with the other mothers of his children is a mystery, which sparked issues with some of the model's Selling Sunset costars.
"I don’t know if I would say I’m single. I’ve been in a ... I don’t know if I want to call it open, but open relationship, I guess," she told her colleagues when she joined The Oppenheim Group. "We just had a baby, we’re really happy. So I’m happy in my relationship now. He films for three weeks, OK, but then when he’s home, you’re seeing him every morning, every night."
"I know that for me, I’m going to do what works for me and I really don’t care how anyone feels about it," the mom-of-one added. "He makes his rounds."
Throughout the series, Chelsea Lazkani said several shady things about the Nickelodeon alum, accusing him of causing "broken" homes.
"There’s no amount of time in the day that would allow Nick to see those 10-plus babies and give them the love and dedication they need. Fundamentally, she’s being bamboozled," Lazkani said of Tiesi.
"Who I have children with is my business," Tiesi said at one point. "I don’t need a judge and a jury."