Nick Cannon Sets Up Lavish Valentine's Day Dinner for Bre Tiesi, Fans Wonder If He Did the Same for Other Baby Mamas: Photos

In one set of Instagram photos, the two laughed and even shared a kiss, with the Selling Sunset star, 32, calling Cannon "my valentine," prompting fans to wonder whether the dad-of-12, 43, treated his other five baby mamas the same way on the holiday.

"Did all the women get this or are you the main chick? Not being mean, generally curious," one person wrote in the comments section, while another echoed, "I'd like to know how he splits valentines day up accordingly to his partners .... no shade genuinely curious."