Bre Tiesi Gifts Nick Cannon Personalized 'Cannonopoly' Board Game Featuring His 12 Kids and 6 Baby Mamas
Does Nick Cannon have a new favorite board game? It sure seems like it!
On Monday, December 25, the Masked Singer host’s baby mama Bre Tiesi shared a unique personalized present she got for Cannon.
Tiesi — who shares 17-month-old son Legendary with Cannon — uploaded a glimpse of the personalized game, similar to Monopoly called “Cannonopoly,” which featured the America’s Got Talent alum’s 12 kids and the six mothers of his children.
The cover had a painting of the large brood, and the game board displayed important locations and people in the 43-year-old’s life.
On top of sharing his son with Tiesi, Cannon has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 54, Rise, 1, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell, 36, as well as Beautiful, 1, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa, 33.
Additionally, the actor has Halo, 11 months, and his late son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott, 30, and Onyx, 1, with LaNisha Cole, 41.
Cannon has previously revealed he makes time to see all of his children during the Christmas season, but this year Tiesi and her son got the primetime slot, as Cannon was able to spend Christmas morning with the duo.
To end the father-of-12’s holiday extravaganza, he took a selfie with Moroccan and Monroe on Tuesday, December 26, while appearing to be at the movie theater.
"And that's a wrap! Love The Cannon Gang! Goodnight party people! I need a nap!” He captioned the snap.
Just before December began, Cannon revealed how he was planning to make the holiday season special for all his kids.
"Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in," he said at the 2023 Soul Train Awards on November 26.
"It's all about the kids so, you'll definitely see us doing some fun, over the top stuff in the next 30 days," he added.
As OK! previously reported, not only does Cannon make sure his offspring have a special Christmas every year, he also makes sure they have magical birthdays.
On the Friday, December 1, episode of The Breakfast Club radio show for Power 105.1., Cannon sat down with host Charlamagne tha God, where he revealed how much he spends taking his kids to Disneyland for their birthdays and holidays.
“Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?” Cannon asked the host.
“A lot,” Charlamagne tha God replied.
“Every birthday and Christmas I'm literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like, I'm probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland,” Cannon confessed.
“Disneyland is expensive already off [the] top if you trying to stay in the hotel,” he noted. “It's not how it used to be. You gotta make reservations.”