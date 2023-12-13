Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Have Fans in Hysterics Over Relatable Dinner Blunder in Latest Skit: 'I Almost Spit My Drink Out!'

Tiesi's fellow Selling Sunset stars took to the comments section to support their costar. Chrishell Stause commented with a series of laughing and embarrassed emojis and Amanza Smith replied, "😂😂facts."

Other fans chimed in with one follower writing, "LMFAO how I am with my husband's family. Like oh my bad! Sorry. Let me stop chewing," and another pointing out, "The way she put the sandwich back together though😩😂😂 Good as new. Lol."

"This is the funniest I’ve seen so far!!!" a third replied, and a fourth added, "Oh wow! I almost spit my drink out!"