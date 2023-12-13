Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Have Fans in Hysterics Over Relatable Dinner Blunder in Latest Skit: 'I Almost Spit My Drink Out!'
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi had fans cracking up with their latest social media skit.
"Eating out with Christian friends be like…" the father-of-12 captioned the video which revealed himself and the real estate agent sitting at a table with friends.
Cannon starts eagerly scooping forkfuls of salad and Tiesi takes a bite of her sandwich when suddenly one of their friends begins saying a prayer to bless the meal.
The Masked Singer host hilariously lets the salad spill out of his mouth and Tiesi attempts to put her bite back onto the sandwich as the prayer continues.
Tiesi's fellow Selling Sunset stars took to the comments section to support their costar. Chrishell Stause commented with a series of laughing and embarrassed emojis and Amanza Smith replied, "😂😂facts."
Other fans chimed in with one follower writing, "LMFAO how I am with my husband's family. Like oh my bad! Sorry. Let me stop chewing," and another pointing out, "The way she put the sandwich back together though😩😂😂 Good as new. Lol."
"This is the funniest I’ve seen so far!!!" a third replied, and a fourth added, "Oh wow! I almost spit my drink out!"
This is yet another in a series of comedic skits the pair have been making in recent weeks. As OK! previously reported, Cannon was teased by followers for using ex-wife Mariah Carey song "Always Be My Baby" in a video captioned "When your Baby Mama meets your Work Wife."
"Bro really played a Mariah song. Nick Cannon knows what he’s doing and he is unashamed," one person joked, and another quipped, "The other baby momma music playing in the background!!!! IM CRYING 😂😂🤣🤣."
"It’s the Mariah playing for me…. It’s like he spending his whole [life] trying to replace her," someone else penned. "YOU WONT EVER in Nick Knack Patty WHACK life find another… you had one job Nick… to keep the Diva happy."
This comes after Cannon confessed he'd be visiting with all 12 of his kids for Christmas.
"Saint Nick will be in every chimney I could possibly be in," he said at the time. "It's all about the kids so, you'll definitely see us doing some fun, over the top stuff in the next 30 days.”
Aside from sharing son Legendary, 1, with Tiesi and 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, with Carey, the television personality also has Onyx, 1, with LaNisha Cole, Beautiful, 1, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa, Halo, 11 months, and his late son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott and Rise, 1, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell.