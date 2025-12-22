Nick Reiner Revealed Dad Rob Once 'Talked' Him 'Down' From 8-Hour Bad Acid Trip Years Before He Allegedly Murdered Parents

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner was the type of dad to help his child get through a bad drug trip. Around a decade before the Hollywood film director's troubled son Nick Reiner was charged with murdering Rob and his wife, Michele, Nick recalled a time when his father was there for him when he was "tripping" his "a-- off." He recounted the story on the addiction and recovery podcast "Dopey" while promoting his 2015 film, Being Charlie.

Rob Reiner Comforted His Son Amid Drug Use

Source: mega Rob Reiner shared three children with wife Michele.

Nick, now 32, told host Dave Manheim at the time that while he'd taken acid before, on this occasion, he didn't feel right and woke his parents up. The drug addict — who'd already been in and out of rehab — said his mom, Michele, ended up leaving the room, frustrated by the situation, but the When Harry Met Sally director comforted his son. Breaking into an impression of his dad, Nick quoted him as saying, "'Calm down, son. I used to do this in the '60s. You'll come down. It won't be forever.'" Nick shared, "He just talked me down for like 8 hours straight...We laid side-by-side in bed, looking up at the ceiling while he told me about the '60s."

Inside Nick Reiner's Terrifying Crimes

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner struggled with drug addiction for years before allegedly murdering his parents.

Nick Was Diagnosed with Schizophrenia Before Parents' Murders

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick was allegedly 'out of his head' before his parents' slayings.

As OK! previously reported, Nick was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had recently been prescribed medication that caused "alarming" behavior and made him become "erratic and dangerous." An insider revealed medical professionals were struggling to stabilize him and the prescription change occurred roughly "three to four weeks" before he allegedly slit his parents' throats. "Nick was out of his head," the insider said. As such, it's been rumored he may plead not guilty by reason of insanity. Nick already hired powerhouse defense lawyer Alan Jackson, who's famously represented disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner is being represented by famous criminal defense attorney Alan Jackson.