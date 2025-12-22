or
Nick Reiner Revealed Dad Rob Once 'Talked' Him 'Down' From 8-Hour Bad Acid Trip Years Before He Allegedly Murdered Parents

photo of rob reiner and son nick reiner
Source: Build Series/Youtube

Nick Reiner has been charged with murdering his parents.

Dec. 22 2025, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner was the type of dad to help his child get through a bad drug trip.

Around a decade before the Hollywood film director's troubled son Nick Reiner was charged with murdering Rob and his wife, Michele, Nick recalled a time when his father was there for him when he was "tripping" his "a-- off."

He recounted the story on the addiction and recovery podcast "Dopey" while promoting his 2015 film, Being Charlie.

Rob Reiner Comforted His Son Amid Drug Use

image of Rob Reiner shared three children with wife Michele.
Source: mega

Rob Reiner shared three children with wife Michele.

Nick, now 32, told host Dave Manheim at the time that while he'd taken acid before, on this occasion, he didn't feel right and woke his parents up.

The drug addict — who'd already been in and out of rehab — said his mom, Michele, ended up leaving the room, frustrated by the situation, but the When Harry Met Sally director comforted his son.

Breaking into an impression of his dad, Nick quoted him as saying, "'Calm down, son. I used to do this in the '60s. You'll come down. It won't be forever.'"

Nick shared, "He just talked me down for like 8 hours straight...We laid side-by-side in bed, looking up at the ceiling while he told me about the '60s."

Inside Nick Reiner's Terrifying Crimes

image of Nick Reiner struggled with drug addiction for years before allegedly murdering his parents.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner struggled with drug addiction for years before allegedly murdering his parents.

As OK! reported, years later, Nick was charged with murdering Rob and Michele.

The former screenwriter was arrested on Sunday, December 14, hours after his parents were found brutally stabbed to death at their Los Angeles mansion.

Nick made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17, arriving in shackles and a suicide prevent smock.

He waived his right to enter a plea on the charge of killing his parents.

Nick Was Diagnosed with Schizophrenia Before Parents' Murders

image of Nick was allegedly 'out of his head' before his parents' slayings.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick was allegedly 'out of his head' before his parents' slayings.

As OK! previously reported, Nick was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had recently been prescribed medication that caused "alarming" behavior and made him become "erratic and dangerous."

An insider revealed medical professionals were struggling to stabilize him and the prescription change occurred roughly "three to four weeks" before he allegedly slit his parents' throats.

"Nick was out of his head," the insider said.

As such, it's been rumored he may plead not guilty by reason of insanity. Nick already hired powerhouse defense lawyer Alan Jackson, who's famously represented disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

image of Nick Reiner is being represented by famous criminal defense attorney Alan Jackson.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner is being represented by famous criminal defense attorney Alan Jackson.

Nick's sister, Romy, reportedly discovered their father's lifeless body and was later told her mother was also dead.

Per an insider, the 28-year-old allegedly "lived in fear" of her brother for years.

"It feels like Romy has been scared of Nick since she was a child," the source told an outlet. "Even before his drug addiction, his outbursts were frightening because they seemed to come out of nowhere. She tried to stay out of his way as much as she could, but it wasn’t easy."

Romy and her other older brother, Jake, are said to be "numb" and leaning on each other in the wake of their parents' horrifying deaths.

