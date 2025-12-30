Nick Reiner Wanted a Gun Before Allegedly Murdering His Parents in Brutal Stabbing, Source Claims: 'He Was Focused'

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner allegedly sought a gun shortly before being charged with murdering his parents, Rob and Michele. The troubled drug addict wanted to obtain a firearm prior to his mom and dad being found with their throats slit inside of their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday, December 14, sources close to the investigation claimed to Rob Shuter. While Nick may have expressed a desire to own a gun, authorities have not confirmed whether he actively took steps to try retrieving one.

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner allegedly sought a gun before his parents' murders.

The unthinkable tragedy appeared to unfold rapidly in the time leading up to Rob and Michele's deaths, as the legendary Hollywood film director and his wife reportedly struggled to keep Nick's severe mental health and addiction issues under control. "Everything escalated incredibly quickly," a source told the British-American gossip columnist. "He wasn’t panicked — he was focused, and that’s what makes it so disturbing."

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Nick Reiner was diagnosed with schizophrenia before his parents' deaths.

Another insider noted that Nick's alleged interest in obtaining a gun is alarming in more ways than one despite police confirming a knife was used to kill Rob and Michele. "The concern isn’t what he had — it’s what he was thinking about in those final days," the second confidant confessed. Friends and neighbors of the Reiners also opened up to Shuter after the When Harry Met Sally director and his wife's horrific deaths, with one source admitting: "It’s stunning. It still doesn’t feel real. Nobody imagined this could happen."

Police Visited the Reiners' Home Several Times in the Years Before Their Murders

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Nick Reiner struggled with severe addiction and mental health issues.

While Rob and Michele's loved ones likely didn't see Nick's struggles resulting in such a stomach-turning situation, there were signs of trouble in the decade leading up to the murders. As OK! previously reported, a source close to the Los Angeles Police Department revealed to a news outlet that police responded to several calls at the famous couple's Brentwood mansion in the years prior to Rob and Michele's slayings. "There's been quite a few calls for service at the Reiner house," the insider shared. "The West LA division of LAPD was summoned to that home on many occasions."

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their home on Sunday, December 14.