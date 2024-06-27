Nick Viall Brushes Off Rumor About Wife Natalie Joy Allegedly Cheating on Him

"Listen, I’m human. As much as I say to stay offline, I’ve had my moments of weakness," the 43-year-old confessed. "I had to get better and better at this … you just move on.”

"When something happens, you're just terrified of what people might be saying," he said of reading gossip about himself. "And then two days go by and people move on. You're like, 'If I had just not ever been made aware about this, I wouldn't have been stressed for two or three days.' And that's what keeps me off."