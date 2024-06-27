Nick Viall Brushes Off Rumor About Wife Natalie Joy Allegedly Cheating on Him
Nick Viall doesn't address rumors about his personal life with wife Natalie Joy because he's "unaware of 90 percent" of what people say about them, the reality star explained.
While appearing on the Tuesday, June 25, episode of the "LadyGang" podcast, Viall touched on how he stays off social media for his own peace of mind.
"I disconnect. I’m just really good at protecting my mental health and the mental health of my family," the former Bachelor lead explained. "And I mean it when I say it, I like to work. I’ve always liked to work. I’ve enjoyed work. The more I build the show, the less famous I want to be."
"Listen, I’m human. As much as I say to stay offline, I’ve had my moments of weakness," the 43-year-old confessed. "I had to get better and better at this … you just move on.”
"When something happens, you're just terrified of what people might be saying," he said of reading gossip about himself. "And then two days go by and people move on. You're like, 'If I had just not ever been made aware about this, I wouldn't have been stressed for two or three days.' And that's what keeps me off."
The Bachelor in Paradise alum's explanation comes amid accusations that Joy — who gave birth to their first child in February — was unfaithful.
The drama started after reality TV star Harry Jowsey, 27, heard that Viall was talking bad about him on the "The Viall Files" podcast, prompting the Perfect Match star to comment on a Reddit thread, "He can’t keep his d--- out of his mouth 😂 50 year old man gossiping about people in their 20’s dating, he should be more focused on his wife cheating on him and repairing that then [sic] worrying about me 😂😂."
Joy subtly reacted to Jowsey's comments on the Wednesday, June 26, episode of her spouse's podcast by saying that men always get the "benefit of the doubt," while women "don't ever get" the same.
In reality, the couple appears to be just fine, as the new mom exclusively talked to OK! last month about how much they're enjoying parenthood.
"I didn't think I could fall in love with him anymore — but seeing him with River is a completely different thing," she gushed of Viall and their daughter. "I can't express how much of a great dad he is."
Joy noted she didn't have "the best experience" with her father while growing up, so she feels "so grateful for [Viall] and everything that he gives us."