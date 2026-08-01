Nicki Minaj Claims Dr. Anthony Fauci Will Be Eating From a 'Feeding Tube' and Lose His 'Ability to Speak' in Cruel Message

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MAGA rapper Nicki Minaj posted a cruel message on X about Dr. Anthony Fauci. "Feeding tubes will be his portion," she wrote on July 31. "He will lose the ability to speak & then & only then will he feel the collective pain & long term ramifications he caused to new borns, young children who are still trying to become acclimated into society & schools, traumatized pregnant women who couldn’t even have family in the delivery rooms & visits, the elderly who died alone & afraid, young ppl still struggling w/mental health, suicide, people turned away from hospitals at their most vulnerable moments, the trust that is now gone from innocent people toward their governments forever, billions of stolen money from hard working tax payers via con artists…I’ve been struggling to find the humor in any of this. God bless everyone who made it to the other side. You’re stronger than you thought. God is in control." The rapper published the statement following a long-standing history of friction with the former public health official, as well as her public support for President Donald Trump.

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Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj has said she is the president's 'number one fan.'

She explicitly and baselessly blamed the 85-year-old scientist, whose five decades in public health have saved millions of lives, for causing public pain during his tenure managing the pandemic response. She also shared an AI photo of the doctor lying on a bed and writing in his diary like a teenager, referring to the Republican release of passages of his diary that he had written during the pandemic. Minaj has deeply aligned herself with the MAGA movement, describing herself as Trump's "number one fan."

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The tension between Minaj and Dr. Fauci began in September 2021. Minaj posted a controversial tweet claiming her cousin's friend in Trinidad suffered swollen testicles and impotence after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His t------- became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure y’all comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” she posted. Dr. Fauci publicly dismissed the claim on national television, stating that there was zero scientific evidence or mechanism to support it.

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Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj made a claim about the COVID-19 vaccine amid the pandemic.

When asked about Minaj's viral tweet on CNN by anchor Jake Tapper, Dr. Fauci responded with a "resounding no" regarding whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines cause reproductive issues in men or women. He added, "There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen. So the answer to your question is no."

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj is an outspoken Trump supporter.