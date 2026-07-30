Megyn Kelly Ridicules Dr. Anthony Fauci's 'Laughable' Testimony: 'If His Lips Are Moving, He's Lying'

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Podcaster Megyn Kelly heavily criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci following his Wednesday, July 29, Senate testimony, calling his repeated use of the Fifth Amendment "laughable" and asserting, "if his lips are moving, he's lying.” She blasted Dr. Fauci for refusing to answer basic questions about his role in the COVID-19 pandemic and accused him of contradicting his public statements in newly leaked journal entries. Kelly highlighted the moment Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment rights over simple procedural matters — such as acknowledging a legal folder in front of him. She noted that he dodged questions more than 100 times, describing the scene as a frustrating display in which Republican senators sought accountability while Democrats attempted to insulate him.

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Megyn Kelly Slams Dr. Anthony Fauci

"They never permitted any sense of uncertainty... He wanted to support the narrative..."@RichLowry and @charlescwcooke on the shocking details from Fauci's diary, including that he may have had a secret adverse reaction from the COVID shot.



Watch & subscribe… pic.twitter.com/4ZKsGofz3o — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) July 29, 2026 Source: @MegynKellyShow/x Megyn Kelly slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci for invoking the Fifth Amendment numerous times.

Kelly pointed to a 2023 interview where Fauci claimed he never shut down schools. She compared this to a diary entry released by Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul's office, which alleged that Fauci explicitly wrote about convincing then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to close schools. “This is the man by his own admission who got the schools closed across the country and specifically patted himself on the back for doing it in New York and L.A., two of our biggest cities. This is the man you have to blame. This is the man who strong-armed the CDC into mandating vaccines, mandating masks, and so on. That's what the Republican senators were trying to get. They're getting ripped on MS NOW for that effort. And they were utterly unsuccessful. You can’t force him on the spot to answer when he's refusing. He showed up with a battery of lawyers,” Kelly said.

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What Was in Dr. Anthony Fauci's Diary?

Source: MEGA Dr. Anthony Fauci's diaries included entries about his chats with journalists.

The podcaster slammed Fauci's private journals for revealing overly cozy relationships with prominent journalists. Kelly read entries detailing how Fauci fed interview questions to CNN anchors, such as Jake Tapper, and received supportive text messages from anchors like Dana Bash after contentious congressional hearings. Kelly additionally accused Fauci of vanity and of lacking transparency. Fauci's private diaries also revealed he suffered a pulmonary infarction in June 2021, but there is no verified medical evidence linking it to the COVID-19 vaccine. The diagnosis became public after Republican lawmakers leaked over 1,000 pages of his personal journals ahead of his July 2026 Senate testimony.

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Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly admitted she regrets getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a diary entry dated June 19, 2021, Fauci noted that a CT scan confirmed a "pulmonary infarction in the right lowest segment" and that his doctor believed the cause was "more likely inflammatory" rather than vaccine-induced. He was immediately prescribed the blood thinner Eliquis. Kelly does not explicitly label herself as "anti-vax," but she has become an outspoken critic of the COVID-19 vaccine and mandates, stating she deeply regrets getting vaccinated. Historically, Kelly supported standard childhood immunization schedules and even openly criticized celebrity anti-vaccine rhetoric. However, her stance shifted heavily regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and mRNA shots.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously gave Dr. Anthony Fauci a reward for his work during the pandemic.