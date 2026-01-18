Nicola Peltz 'Mocking' Victoria Beckham by Transforming Herself Into Look-alike of Her Estranged Mom-in-Law

Article continues below advertisement

Nicola Peltz is bizarrely fueling tensions with the Beckham family after debuting a noticeably transformed smile and all-black looks – which sources tell OK! is the actress deliberately "mockingly mirroring" the polished look long associated with her estranged mother-in-law Victoria Beckham. Peltz, 30, who is married to Brooklyn Beckham, 26, shared New Year posts with her husband to mark the start of 2026, prompting immediate attention to what appeared to be a dramatic dental and wardrobe makeover. Her Instagram now features photos of her appearing in all-black, highly-tailored looks – just like Brooklyn's estranged mom's trademark style. She has also been sporting slicked dark hair and huge black shades – again, just like Victoria.

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham /Instagram Nicola Peltz showed off some highly-tailored looks on Instagram posts.

The actress also appeared with a brighter, broader smile that fans noted looked fuller and more sculpted than before. The timing has fueled speculation given her well-documented rift with the Beckham clan, which has raged since her lavish 2022 wedding. Observers noted Nicola now displays what stylists tell us is a "copycat Victoria look." One source familiar with the family dynamics said: "Those close to the rift on both sides are shocked at Nicola's new looks. They feel she is posing as Victoria, and sending the message she is now filling her space in Brooklyn's life now he has totally frozen her and his dad out of his life." Another source said: "Even if there was no conscious effort to echo anyone else's look, the similarities were always going to be noticed given the history there."

Source: MEGA Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are reportedly feuding with the latter's family.

"In the context of an already tense relationship, it has been folded into the ongoing story people tell about the rift, fairly or unfairly, and has taken on a significance beyond a simple cosmetic or wardobe change," the insider added. Others argue the transformation reflects self-care rather than spite. One fashion expert, whose expertise is the psychology of styles, told OK! changing one's appearance can deliver a genuine psychological lift, particularly during stressful periods. "When we make a change to our appearance and genuinely like the result, the brain responds by releasing a powerful mix of feel-good chemicals," they shared.

Source: MEGA Nicola Peltz is reportedly 'mocking' her mother-in-law, a source claims.

"Dopamine, in particular, is tied to reward from changes," they added. The insider added even small aesthetic tweaks can produce the same response. "It does not have to be a dramatic makeover," they said. "Something as simple as putting on a new lipstick can change how you see yourself in the mirror, allowing you to connect with a version of yourself that you genuinely enjoy. That positive reaction then triggers the release of dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin, which together create a comforting, uplifting sense of well-being. This is what Nicola could be after as she and Brooklyn get deeper into their feud with his family."

Wannabe chef Brooklyn has become increasingly distant from his famous family, with sources describing a slow-burning estrangement that has hardened since his marriage to billionaire heiress Nicola. Once publicly close to his parents, Sir David, 50, and former Spice Girls singer Victoria, the influencer Brooklyn is now said to have zero contact with them, with relationships strained by disagreements over boundaries, loyalty and control.

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham has become distant from his family, a source claims.