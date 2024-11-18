Nicole Kidman Avoids Wardrobe Mishap as She Takes Off Her High Heels While Onstage at Governors Awards: Watch
Nicole Kidman wound up barefoot on the Governors Awards stage while presenting the Honorary Award to casting director Juliet Taylor at the Sunday, November 17, event.
The hilarious moment went viral online, as the actress slipped off her stiletto heels at the podium after realizing the microphone was too low for her.
"I need to take my shoes off, because this is shorter than I thought," she quipped. "There we go."
The movie star, 57, was wearing a long-sleeved black gown that had a thigh-high split on one side, but she made sure she stayed covered up when slipping her feet out of the shoes.
Kidman attended the star-studded celebration alongside husband Keith Urban.
In a brand new interview with British GQ, the Australian beauty admitted she recently started becoming emotional over her own "mortality" and watching their daughters grow up.
"There's the mortality aspect of life which, when you start to deal with that, it's very heavy," Kidman spilled. "When you're raising children you're like, 'I got to stay here. I want to see all of this.' It's devastating and beautiful and extraordinary."
- Nicole Kidman Seen for the First Time After Mom’s Death — as Teen Daughter Makes Modeling Debut
- Nicole Kidman, 57, Wakes Up 'Crying and Gasping' When Thinking About Her 'Mortality' and Marriage to Keith Urban: 'It's Definitely a Journey'
- Nicole Kidman Shares Picture of Emotional Reunion With Her Mother
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Life coming and hitting you. And loss of parents and raising children and marriage and all of the things that go into making you a fully sentient human," explained the mother-of-four, who shares two kids with her spouse and two with ex-husband Tom Cruise. "I'm in all of those places. So life is, whew."
"It's definitely a journey," the Oscar winner acknowledged. "And it hits you as you get older, how it's a wake up at 3 a.m. crying and gasping kind of thing. If you're in it and not numbing yourself to it. And I'm in it. Fully in it."
The Big Little Lies alum's confession comes two months after she lost her mother, Janelle Kidman.
Nicole got the sad news while she was in Italy for the Venice International Film Festival, where she was set to receive an award for her role in Babygirl. However, since she immediately flew back home, director Halina Reijin accepted the trophy on her behalf.
"Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed. I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me and she made me," Reijin said on Nicole's behalf. "I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken."
The Emmy winner expressed her gratitude via Instagram to those who sent their condolences by captioning a throwback picture, "My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week."
"Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express," Nicole gushed. "Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other ❤️."