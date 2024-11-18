Nicole Kidman, 57, Wakes Up 'Crying and Gasping' When Thinking About Her 'Mortality' and Marriage to Keith Urban: 'It's Definitely a Journey'

The Big Little Lies alum emphasized how being a mother to daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith, 14, whom she shares with the country star, 57, and her adopted kids, Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, has made her extremely aware of her time on earth. "There's the mortality aspect of life which, when you start to deal with that, it's very heavy. When you're raising children you're like, 'I got to stay here. I want to see all of this.' It's devastating and beautiful and extraordinary," she noted.

Kidman recently endured a tragic loss when her mother, Janelle Kidman, passed away in September. "My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week. Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other ❤️," the Oscar winner announced on social media at the time.