Nicole Kidman Embraces Her Natural Curls Following Keith Urban Split: Photo

split photo of Nicole Kidman; Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.
Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram; MEGA

Nicole Kidman is keeping busy post-divorce.

Dec. 30 2025, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman showed off her natural curly hair while celebrating daughter Faith’s 15th birthday, marking a rare departure from her usual sleek styles.

The actress, 58, shared a sweet photo to Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 28, holding a birthday cake and wearing a festive “Happy Birthday” headband, letting her blonde curls fall loose.

image of Nicole Kidman showed off her natural curly hair while celebrating daughter Faith’s 15th birthday, marking a rare departure from her usual sleek styles.
Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram

The post read, “Happy 15th birthday baby!” alongside several celebratory emojis.

Though the actress normally sports a sleeker, straighter hairdo — or even a wig — she was also spotted earlier in the week wearing her natural curls at a holiday party.

Kidman Spent Christmas Back Home in Australia

image of Nicole Kidman spent Christmas back home in Australia with her two daughters — Faith and Sunday Rose, 17 — following her divorce from country star Keith Urban.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman spent Christmas back home in Australia with her two daughters — Faith and Sunday Rose, 17 — following her divorce from country star Keith Urban.

A source told People the Oscar winner was “very excited” to be back home, adding, “This is all she wanted after a tumultuous fall.”

Kidman filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years in September, citing "irreconcilable differences."

In a November interview with Ariana Grande, the actress gave a rare update on how she was doing.

The singer, 32, said Kidman looked "beautiful" and asked, "How are you?"

"I’m hanging in there," she responded.

The Actress Reportedly Has Big Plans for Her Look Post-Divorce

image of Not only is Nicole Kidman embracing her natural curls following the split, but a source has also claimed the 'Babygirl' actress is focused on a physical transformation.
Source: MEGA

Not only is Kidman embracing her natural curls following the split, but a source has also claimed the Babygirl actress is focused on a physical transformation.

According to the insider, Kidman is considering cosmetic procedures as she enters a new chapter post-divorce.

"She's still hurting, but she's resilient and not about to dwell on it. She's at a strong point in her life, mentally and physically, and wants to channel that into a fresh start. She's already consulting her style team on a bold new look to unveil soon – her way of demonstrating that confidence and appearance can be a powerful form of comeback, both to the world and to Keith," the insider noted.

"If that amounts to a facelift and other cosmetic procedures, she is up for it. She wants to flaunt a 'revenge body' and face so Keith can see what he is missing," they added.

Source: MEGA

Following the divorce news, rumors began swirling that the singer had already moved on romantically with someone in his touring band: 25-year-old guitarist Maggie Baugh, who’s been playing with Urban on his High and Alive tour.

But Baugh’s father, Chuck Baugh, publicly pushed back on those rumors.

Speaking to Daily Mail, he emphasized that his daughter’s relationship with Keith is strictly professional.

"I don't know anything about it, other than she's a guitar player for him," he said. "It's more of a musician thing than a dating thing."

