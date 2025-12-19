Nicole Kidman's Facelift Revenge Plot Revealed as She Seethes Over 'Nightmare' Keith Urban Marriage
Dec. 19 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Nicole Kidman is plotting a striking comeback following her shocking split from Keith Urban after nearly 20 years of marriage – with sources telling OK! she is "h-----bent" on transforming her image and reclaiming control of her life after what friends describe as a "painful and exhausting" end to her relationship.
The Oscar-winning actress, 58, and her country music star ex, also 58, who wed in 2006, were often seen as one of Hollywood's most glamorous pairs, known for their public displays of affection and shared appearances at high-profile events.
But insiders now say the split was "inevitable," with the pair having been living largely separate lives in recent years. Urban is said to have initiated the breakup in June, leaving Kidman "blindsided," though sources say signs of tension had been brewing for some time.
One insider revealed about Kidman's plans as she deals with the aftermath of her split: "She's still hurting, but she's resilient and not about to dwell on it. She's at a strong point in her life, mentally and physically, and wants to channel that into a fresh start. She's already consulting her style team on a bold new look to unveil soon – her way of demonstrating that confidence and appearance can be a powerful form of comeback, both to the world and to Keith. If that amounts to a facelift and other cosmetic procedures, she is up for it. She wants to flaunt a 'revenge body' and face so Keith can see what he is missing."
The insider added Kidman's focus is also as much on "spiritual renewal" as it is on style and aesthetics.
They said: "Nicole is focused on reclaiming her life rather than trying to compete with Keith or stage any dramatic revenge. Her priority is her well-being, her public image and her children above everything else."
During Kidman's marriage, tensions are said to have flared over her kinky on-screen choices.
In 2024, Urban appeared guarded and defensive in interviews, declining to comment on her work in A Family Affair and Babygirl – with the latter a particularly raunchy role.
"Keith tried to maintain a brave front after Nicole's more provocative roles, but he struggled when people joked about her working with younger men," a source said. "Over time, it became a sensitive issue that strained their relationship."
Since the split, Urban is understood to have moved into his own Nashville residence and has been linked to musician Maggie Baugh, 25. (Baugh's dad denied this.)
Friends say Kidman, however, is not considering dating anyone new yet, instead focusing on her family. The couple shares daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
Kidman also has two adult children from her marriage to Tom Cruise – Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30.
A source said: "Nicole is concentrating on her children and bringing stability back to her life. Romance isn't on her agenda right now–her priority is regaining normalcy and demonstrating strength after such a challenging time."
The divorce reportedly carries significant financial implications, with a prenuptial "sobriety clause" potentially obliging Kidman to pay Urban $600,000 for each year of their marriage if he remains sober – potentially totaling more than $11 million.
"She's resolved to bounce back, prove to Keith what he's lost, and rebuild her life with dignity," our source said. "Nicole isn't seeking pity – her way of healing is reclaiming her confidence and public image, and she'll be back in the spotlight with a smile soon. After the nightmares Keith has put her through, it's what she should be doing."