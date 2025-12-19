or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Nicole Kidman
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Nicole Kidman's Facelift Revenge Plot Revealed as She Seethes Over 'Nightmare' Keith Urban Marriage

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman is reportedly planning to get a facelift after her shocking divorce from Keith Urban.

Dec. 19 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman is plotting a striking comeback following her shocking split from Keith Urban after nearly 20 years of marriage – with sources telling OK! she is "h-----bent" on transforming her image and reclaiming control of her life after what friends describe as a "painful and exhausting" end to her relationship.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, and her country music star ex, also 58, who wed in 2006, were often seen as one of Hollywood's most glamorous pairs, known for their public displays of affection and shared appearances at high-profile events.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Image of Nicole Kidman split from Keith Urban earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman split from Keith Urban earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

But insiders now say the split was "inevitable," with the pair having been living largely separate lives in recent years. Urban is said to have initiated the breakup in June, leaving Kidman "blindsided," though sources say signs of tension had been brewing for some time.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Nicole Kidman shares two kids with Keith Urban.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman shares two kids with Keith Urban.

Article continues below advertisement

One insider revealed about Kidman's plans as she deals with the aftermath of her split: "She's still hurting, but she's resilient and not about to dwell on it. She's at a strong point in her life, mentally and physically, and wants to channel that into a fresh start. She's already consulting her style team on a bold new look to unveil soon – her way of demonstrating that confidence and appearance can be a powerful form of comeback, both to the world and to Keith. If that amounts to a facelift and other cosmetic procedures, she is up for it. She wants to flaunt a 'revenge body' and face so Keith can see what he is missing."

MORE ON:
Nicole Kidman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Nicole Kidman is set on 'reclaiming her life' post-split.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman is set on 'reclaiming her life' post-split.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added Kidman's focus is also as much on "spiritual renewal" as it is on style and aesthetics.

They said: "Nicole is focused on reclaiming her life rather than trying to compete with Keith or stage any dramatic revenge. Her priority is her well-being, her public image and her children above everything else."

During Kidman's marriage, tensions are said to have flared over her kinky on-screen choices.

In 2024, Urban appeared guarded and defensive in interviews, declining to comment on her work in A Family Affair and Babygirl – with the latter a particularly raunchy role.

"Keith tried to maintain a brave front after Nicole's more provocative roles, but he struggled when people joked about her working with younger men," a source said. "Over time, it became a sensitive issue that strained their relationship."

Since the split, Urban is understood to have moved into his own Nashville residence and has been linked to musician Maggie Baugh, 25. (Baugh's dad denied this.)

Friends say Kidman, however, is not considering dating anyone new yet, instead focusing on her family. The couple shares daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Keith Urban was rumored to have cheated on his ex-wife.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban was rumored to have cheated on his ex-wife.

Kidman also has two adult children from her marriage to Tom CruiseIsabella, 32, and Connor, 30.

A source said: "Nicole is concentrating on her children and bringing stability back to her life. Romance isn't on her agenda right now–her priority is regaining normalcy and demonstrating strength after such a challenging time."

The divorce reportedly carries significant financial implications, with a prenuptial "sobriety clause" potentially obliging Kidman to pay Urban $600,000 for each year of their marriage if he remains sober – potentially totaling more than $11 million.

"She's resolved to bounce back, prove to Keith what he's lost, and rebuild her life with dignity," our source said. "Nicole isn't seeking pity – her way of healing is reclaiming her confidence and public image, and she'll be back in the spotlight with a smile soon. After the nightmares Keith has put her through, it's what she should be doing."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.