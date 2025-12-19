EXCLUSIVE Nicole Kidman's Facelift Revenge Plot Revealed as She Seethes Over 'Nightmare' Keith Urban Marriage Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman is reportedly planning to get a facelift after her shocking divorce from Keith Urban. Aaron Tinney Dec. 19 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Nicole Kidman is plotting a striking comeback following her shocking split from Keith Urban after nearly 20 years of marriage – with sources telling OK! she is "h-----bent" on transforming her image and reclaiming control of her life after what friends describe as a "painful and exhausting" end to her relationship. The Oscar-winning actress, 58, and her country music star ex, also 58, who wed in 2006, were often seen as one of Hollywood's most glamorous pairs, known for their public displays of affection and shared appearances at high-profile events.

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman split from Keith Urban earlier this year.

But insiders now say the split was "inevitable," with the pair having been living largely separate lives in recent years. Urban is said to have initiated the breakup in June, leaving Kidman "blindsided," though sources say signs of tension had been brewing for some time.

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman shares two kids with Keith Urban.

One insider revealed about Kidman's plans as she deals with the aftermath of her split: "She's still hurting, but she's resilient and not about to dwell on it. She's at a strong point in her life, mentally and physically, and wants to channel that into a fresh start. She's already consulting her style team on a bold new look to unveil soon – her way of demonstrating that confidence and appearance can be a powerful form of comeback, both to the world and to Keith. If that amounts to a facelift and other cosmetic procedures, she is up for it. She wants to flaunt a 'revenge body' and face so Keith can see what he is missing."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman is set on 'reclaiming her life' post-split.

The insider added Kidman's focus is also as much on "spiritual renewal" as it is on style and aesthetics. They said: "Nicole is focused on reclaiming her life rather than trying to compete with Keith or stage any dramatic revenge. Her priority is her well-being, her public image and her children above everything else." During Kidman's marriage, tensions are said to have flared over her kinky on-screen choices. In 2024, Urban appeared guarded and defensive in interviews, declining to comment on her work in A Family Affair and Babygirl – with the latter a particularly raunchy role. "Keith tried to maintain a brave front after Nicole's more provocative roles, but he struggled when people joked about her working with younger men," a source said. "Over time, it became a sensitive issue that strained their relationship." Since the split, Urban is understood to have moved into his own Nashville residence and has been linked to musician Maggie Baugh, 25. (Baugh's dad denied this.) Friends say Kidman, however, is not considering dating anyone new yet, instead focusing on her family. The couple shares daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Source: MEGA Keith Urban was rumored to have cheated on his ex-wife.