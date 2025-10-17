Keith Urban Dished on 'Relationship Sacrifices' Prior to Nicole Kidman Divorce: 'It's Not a Job, It's My Life'

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban may have been dropping hints about his marriage troubles before his split from Nicole Kidman. About six months prior to the pair's divorce, the 57-year-old country star opened up about how life on the road had taken a toll on his personal life.

Source: MEGA Keith Urban admitted his music career caused 'relationship sacrifices.'

“It's not a job. It's, it's my life. Yeah, it's just got to be your purpose,” Urban told an outlet, as he talked about his passion for music. The interviewer agreed, adding that being in the industry requires “so many sacrifices … financial sacrifices, physical sacrifices…” to which Urban quickly emphasized, “Relationship sacrifices.”

Source: MEGA The country star's new show 'The Road' premieres on October 19.

At the time, Urban was filming The Road — a new NBC competition show produced by Blake Shelton — which is set to premiere on October 19. The series follows 12 up-and-coming musicians competing to open for Urban at venues across America. Contestants perform live for audiences in each city, and by the end of the season, one act walks away with $250,000 and a record deal.

Lately, the “Let It Roll” singer has kept a noticeably low profile as his divorce from Kidman continues to make headlines. “Things are just too awkward right now and Keith just doesn’t have the confidence to face all the press,” a source told an outlet on Thursday, October 16. “He’s got paps hunting him down and he’s no longer taking direct calls.”

Source: MEGA Keith Urban skipped the show’s Nashville premiere amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

Source: Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

Urban even skipped the Nashville premiere of The Road, which took place on the rooftop of Shelton’s Ole Red Bar — a move that insiders said was tough but necessary. “He’s annoyed to have missed this, but part of him is embarrassed to show his face on a red carpet until things settle down with his divorce,” the source explained. “The last thing he needs is to overshadow his new show with all his personal issues.”

The insider also added that Urban is well aware of how the public sees him amid the split. “He knows he’s being painted as the bad guy,” they said. “He doesn’t want that to be the focus of The Road — he owes that to the contestants and crew.” Urban’s new show arrives less than a month after reports confirmed that he and Kidman ended their 19-year marriage on September 29. Sources revealed the couple had been “living separately” since early summer, with Urban quietly moving out of their Nashville home.

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on September 29.

“Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall,” another insider shared.

The next day, Kidman officially filed for divorce. Reports later claimed that Urban might already be seeing someone new. “All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it,” sources close to Kidman said. “It’s all over Nashville.”