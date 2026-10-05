Nicole Richie's Daughter Kate Shocks Fans With Dramatic New Look as They Compare Her to a 'Doll': 'Real-Life Tim Burton Character'
Oct. 5 2026, Published 7:52 a.m. ET
Nicole Richie's daughter, Kate, has fans doing a double take after showing off a new dramatic look.
The 18-year-old, whom Richie shares with husband Joel Madden, posed for a series of striking photos showcasing bleached brows, dark eye makeup and long blonde hair.
Kate shared the images on Instagram, simply captioning the carousel with spider emojis.
Her distinctive look immediately caught followers' attention, with one declaring she looked "like a doll," while another compared the teenager to a "real-life Tim Burton character."
Kate Madden Shows Off Her Dramatic Look
In the photos, Kate leaned into a gothic-inspired aesthetic while posing for several close-up shots.
Her nearly invisible eyebrows contrasted with dark, defined eye makeup, while her long, tousled blonde locks framed her face. She completed the look with a neutral lip and pale complexion.
The teenager also wore a dark ensemble that complemented the moody feel of the shoot.
Fans Compare Kate Madden to a Tim Burton Character
Kate's followers were quick to fill the comments with reactions to her appearance.
"Real life Tim Burton character," one person wrote, referencing the filmmaker known for his distinctive gothic visual style.
Another fan simply declared, "You look like a doll."
Others praised the teen's unconventional aesthetic, with the comments section filling up with compliments about the edgy photos.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Nicole Richie Has Mostly Kept Her Children Out of the Spotlight
Kate and her younger brother, Sparrow, have largely grown up away from the level of public attention their famous parents experienced.
Richie and Joel welcomed their daughter in 2008 before tying the knot in December 2010. Sparrow arrived in 2009.
Although Richie occasionally shares glimpses of family life, the Simple Life alum has generally allowed her children to decide how much of themselves they want to share publicly as they've gotten older.
Kate Madden Is Growing Up in a Famous Family
Kate has no shortage of famous relatives surrounding her.
In addition to her parents, her grandfather is music icon Lionel Richie, while her uncle is Benji Madden, who is married to actress Cameron Diaz.
As Kate has gotten older, she's begun making more public appearances with her family. She joined Richie, Joel and Sparrow at the December 2024 premiere of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, marking a rare red-carpet appearance for the entire family.
Now 18, Kate appears to be developing a style entirely her own and her latest photos certainly got people talking.