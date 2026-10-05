Nicole Richie's Daughter Kate Shocks Fans With Dramatic New Look as They Compare Her to a 'Doll': 'Real-Life Tim Burton Character'

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Nicole Richie's daughter, Kate, has fans doing a double take after showing off a new dramatic look. The 18-year-old, whom Richie shares with husband Joel Madden, posed for a series of striking photos showcasing bleached brows, dark eye makeup and long blonde hair. Kate shared the images on Instagram, simply captioning the carousel with spider emojis. Her distinctive look immediately caught followers' attention, with one declaring she looked "like a doll," while another compared the teenager to a "real-life Tim Burton character."

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Kate Madden Shows Off Her Dramatic Look

View this post on Instagram Source: @KATEMADDENNN/INSTAGRAM Kate Madden showed off bleached brows and dramatic eye makeup in recent snaps.

In the photos, Kate leaned into a gothic-inspired aesthetic while posing for several close-up shots. Her nearly invisible eyebrows contrasted with dark, defined eye makeup, while her long, tousled blonde locks framed her face. She completed the look with a neutral lip and pale complexion. The teenager also wore a dark ensemble that complemented the moody feel of the shoot.

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Fans Compare Kate Madden to a Tim Burton Character

Source: @KATEMADDENNN/INSTAGRAM Fans compared Kate's distinctive look to a doll.

Kate's followers were quick to fill the comments with reactions to her appearance. "Real life Tim Burton character," one person wrote, referencing the filmmaker known for his distinctive gothic visual style. Another fan simply declared, "You look like a doll." Others praised the teen's unconventional aesthetic, with the comments section filling up with compliments about the edgy photos.

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Nicole Richie Has Mostly Kept Her Children Out of the Spotlight

Source: @NICOLERICHIE/INSTAGRAM Nicole Richie shares daughter Kate and son Sparrow with Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden.

Kate and her younger brother, Sparrow, have largely grown up away from the level of public attention their famous parents experienced. Richie and Joel welcomed their daughter in 2008 before tying the knot in December 2010. Sparrow arrived in 2009. Although Richie occasionally shares glimpses of family life, the Simple Life alum has generally allowed her children to decide how much of themselves they want to share publicly as they've gotten older.

Kate Madden Is Growing Up in a Famous Family

Source: MEGA Kate Madden comes from a star-studded family.