Niecy Nash Reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Was 'Top Secret': 'You Had to Zip the Lip'
July 24 2026, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
Niecy Nash shared new details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding, revealing guests were expected to keep every detail under wraps until after the celebration.
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on the July 23 episode alongside guest host Colman Domingo, the actress explained why she couldn't talk about the event before it became public.
"Because you know you're under embargo. It was top secret!" Nash said after Domingo joked that he never received an invitation to the wedding.
"I don't think I'm speaking out of school because y'all seen it all online now, right? But at the time, you know, you had to zip the lip. So it was fun," Nash added.
Per Rolling Stone, Swift and Kelce's July 3 wedding welcomed around 1,000 guests, and Nash was among those in attendance. Although she remained silent before the ceremony became public, she said she was finally able to talk about the celebration after photos and details surfaced online.
Niecy Nash Shared Some of Her Favorite Wedding Moments
After confirming she could finally speak about the event, Nash reflected on several memorable moments from the wedding.
"Oh, it was so good! I can tell you now! And let me tell you something. So, I'm sure you guys heard by now that Adam Sandler officiated. I didn't know what he was going to have on. Well, you know, for Adam, he looked decent," she said.
Beyond the ceremony, the 56-year-old also highlighted another part of the celebration that stood out to her.
"They had a lot of games. You can play a game and then when you get a ticket for the game you played, you put it in the bucket and figure out if you can win the prizes that they gave away at the end. So, that part was lovely," she added.
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- Who Didn't Attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding? Biggest Celebrity No-Shows Revealed
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Niecy Nash and Dia Nash Announced a New True-Crime Podcast
Away from the wedding, earlier in June, Niecy also celebrated a new professional milestone alongside her daughter, Dia Nash.
Per Deadline, the mother-daughter duo signed with Pave Studios, the company founded by former Spotify executive Max Cutler, to launch an untitled weekly true-crime podcast under the studio's Crime House brand.
According to the announcement, the series will explore crimes of passion centered on intimate relationships, including cases involving partners, former spouses, exes and lovers. Each episode will feature the pair's commentary and reactions to real-life cases.
The Founder and CEO Max revealed in a statement, "Pave exists at the intersection of premium content and creators who are redefining how audiences connect."
He added, "Niecy and Dia embody that better than anyone, and working with creators like them is only the latest example of our core philosophy in building the studio of tomorrow."
Niecy and Dia also shared their excitement about the project.
They said, "In our family we don't just tell stories – we solve them. We are excited to partner with Pave. Welcome to the mysteries we will unravel together."