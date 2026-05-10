‘It’s Been a Nightmare’: Martin Short Reveals Daughter Katherine ‘Fought for a Long Time’ Before Tragic Suicide

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For more than 50 years, comedian Martin Short has been a bright spot on any stage or screen. And when you know what he has endured in his private life, his irrepressibly sunny attitude is all the more astonishing.



"Marty: Life Is Short," a hilarious and heartbreaking Netflix… pic.twitter.com/6uXsQIxoNM — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) May 10, 2026 Source: @CBSSunday/X Martin Short got candid about his daughter's death.

Martin, 76, appeared on CBS Sunday Morning on May 10 and said the traumatic ordeal has "been a nightmare for the family." “But the understanding [is] that mental health and cancer, like my wife’s, are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases they are terminal. And my daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she could until she couldn’t," the Only Murders in the Building actor added.

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Katherine Short Died in February

Source: MEGA Martin Short and Nancy Dolman shared three adopted kids together: Katherine, Oliver and Henry.

Martin went on: “So, Nan’s last words to me were, ‘Martin, let me go.’ And what [Katherine] was just saying [was], ‘Dad, let me go.'” The Emmy winner's rep announced Katherine's death in a statement on February 23, emotionally saying: “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short."

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Source: @CBSSunday/X 'My daughter fought for a long time,' the actor said.

“The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world," they added. The Los Angeles Police Department and fire department responded to Katherine's Hollywood Hills home at the time, shortly after 9:40 p.m. ET where she was found deceased.

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Martin Short's Late Wife Nancy Passed Away in 2010

Source: MEGA Martin Short reflected on his late daughter Katherine's mental health following her suicide.

The actor and his late wife Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010 after battling ovarian cancer, also were parents to adopted sons Oliver and Henry. Before her death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Katherine worked at a private practice as a licensed clinical social worker in Los Angeles. She also worked part-time at Amae Health clinic, where she focused on community outreach, family support groups, peer support and psychotherapy.

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Source: MEGA Nancy Dolman died in 2010.