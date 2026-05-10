‘It’s Been a Nightmare’: Martin Short Reveals Daughter Katherine ‘Fought for a Long Time’ Before Tragic Suicide
May 10 2026, Published 4:41 p.m. ET
Martin Short reflected on his late daughter Katherine's mental health struggles following her suicide.
The Canadian comedian's eldest child died at the age of 42 this past February.
Martin, 76, appeared on CBS Sunday Morning on May 10 and said the traumatic ordeal has "been a nightmare for the family."
“But the understanding [is] that mental health and cancer, like my wife’s, are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases they are terminal. And my daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she could until she couldn’t," the Only Murders in the Building actor added.
Katherine Short Died in February
Martin went on: “So, Nan’s last words to me were, ‘Martin, let me go.’ And what [Katherine] was just saying [was], ‘Dad, let me go.'”
The Emmy winner's rep announced Katherine's death in a statement on February 23, emotionally saying: “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short."
- 'It Was Absolutely Horrible': Martin Short Admitted It Was 'Tough' to Deal With Wife Nancy's Death Years Before Daughter Katherine's Suicide
- Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Tragically Dies by Suicide From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
- Martin Short's Daughter Katherine's 911 Call Revealed: First Responders Were 'Unable' to Access Star's Bedroom Before Her Tragic Death
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“The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world," they added.
The Los Angeles Police Department and fire department responded to Katherine's Hollywood Hills home at the time, shortly after 9:40 p.m. ET where she was found deceased.
Martin Short's Late Wife Nancy Passed Away in 2010
The actor and his late wife Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010 after battling ovarian cancer, also were parents to adopted sons Oliver and Henry.
Before her death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Katherine worked at a private practice as a licensed clinical social worker in Los Angeles.
She also worked part-time at Amae Health clinic, where she focused on community outreach, family support groups, peer support and psychotherapy.
In a 2019 interview, the Father of the Bride star opened up about living with grief and how he continues to honor Nancy.
"Our marriage was a triumph. So it’s tough," he sighed. "She died in 2010, but I still communicate with her all the time. It’s 'Hey, Nan,' you know? How would she react to this decision or that, especially regarding our three kids."
"I believe that when people die, they zoom into the people that love them. This idea that it just ends, and don’t speak of them — that’s wrong. That’s based on denial that we’re all going to die. So to me, she’s still here," he noted.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.