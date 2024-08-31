or
Ringless Nikki Garcia Breaks Cover for First Time Since Artem Chigvintsev's Domestic Violence Arrest as She's Seen Boarding Private Jet With Her Son

Photo of Nikki Garcia.
Source: MEGA

Nikki Garcia has resurfaced without her wedding ring after Artem Chigvintsev's domestic violence arrest.

By:

Aug. 31 2024, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Nikki "Bella" Garcia has been spotted for the first time since Artem Chigvintsev's shocking arrest.

On Saturday, August 31, the WWE alum, 40, and her 4-year-old son, Matteo, were seen boarding a private jet at San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport in California days after her husband, 42, was taken into custody for domestic violence.

ringless nikki garcia breaks cover first time artem chigvintsev domestic violence arrest
Source: @nikkigarcia/INSTAGRAM

Nikki Garcia has resurfaced without her wedding ring after Artem Chigvintsev's domestic violence arrest.

In the snaps, Garcia was seen without her wedding ring as she and her child made their way onto the plane. The mother-of-one looked casual as she wore a long-sleeved brown top, slouchy jeans and a baseball cap for the busy travel day.

As OK! previously reported, the Dancing With the Stars pro was booked into the Napa County Jail for a felony corporal injury charge on Thursday, August 29. Chigvintsev was later released that afternoon on a $25,000 bail.

ringless nikki garcia breaks cover first time artem chigvintsev domestic violence arrest
Source: MEGA

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for a felony corporal injury charge.

The following day, the former wrestler's representatives released a statement which read, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

According to the 911 call, the dancer was reportedly the one who alerted authorities after he claimed Garcia was throwing shoes at him. "Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party]," the dispatcher said during the call.

ringless nikki garcia breaks cover first time artem chigvintsev domestic violence arrest
Source: MEGA

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev married in August 2022.

"There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There's an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible," they added. "RP is stating no medical is needed now." When cops arrived on scene, there were allegedly visible injuries were spotted on the victim, leading to Chigvintsev's arrest.

Only days before, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary after tying the knot in August 2022. “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything ❤️,” the proud husband penned on Instagram on Monday, August 26.

“Happy Anniversary Click ❤️‍🔥💋 Love you so much!” Garcia responded in the comments section of the loved-up update.

ringless nikki garcia breaks cover first time artem chigvintsev domestic violence arrest
Source: MEGA

Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev share 4-year-old son, Matteo.

Source: OK!
The couple first met and started dating in 2019 after Season 25 of DWTS. They later welcomed their son in August 2020.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

Page Six obtained the photos of Garcia and her son boarding the private plane.

