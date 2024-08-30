Artem Chigvintsev 'Manhandled' Fern Britton During 'Strictly Come Dancing,' Former Dance Partner Reveals: 'He'd 'Kick or Shove Me'
Violent accusations have resurfaced from Artem Chigvintsev's past after he was arrested for domestic battery on Thursday, August 29.
The Dancing With the Stars pro's former Strictly Come Dancing partner Fern Britton opened up about her negative experience working with Chigvintsev on the set of the hit BBC reality competition show in 2012 during a recently unearthed interview from an event hosted by The Times in 2015.
Reflecting on her time as a contestant on the televised British dance contest, Britton admitted: "I did kind of enjoy it but it was grim at the same time."
"We would be in hold and he would look at my feet and just kick me or shove me," the former This Morning presenter, 67, confessed, claiming Chigvintsev, 42, "manhandled" her during practice and while performing.
In the interview, Britton imitated Chigvintsev's Russian accent, alleging he would tell her: "You just stand there and don’t move, I dance round you."
"He was like, 'Shut your face. Go home before I kill you," she accused of the Latin dance specialist. "I would say, 'Oh please just kill me, it would be easier.' Or what was his other one? 'If you go for a cup of tea now, I will blow off like an atomic bomb.' I thought, well I won’t correct him on that one."
Britton divulged: "We did love each other for a moment or two but he wasn’t charm personified."
She additionally claimed Chigvintsev — who won the show with actress Kara Tointon, 41, in 2010 before the duo became a brief item — would make ageist comments toward her, revealing he would say he was used to dancing with people "younger and with dance ability."
Britton quipped of her theoretical response: "'Well I think I’m young and when I’m drunk I dance really well.'"
The former Ready Steady Cook host's resurfaced comments come just one day after Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic battery and booked into the Napa County Jail for a felony charge.
The Burn the Floor alum — who shares son Matteo, 4, with his wife, Nikki Garcia — had a bail sat at $25,000. Chigvintsev was taken into custody just three days after celebrating the couple's second wedding anniversary.
It is unclear whether the former WWE star was involved in the altercation involving her husband, though Chigvintsev was charged under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, meaning the individual has been accused of injuring a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent.
In a statement to TMZ, a rep for Garcia (known professionally as Nikki Bella) declared: "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."
Huff Post U.K. reported the resurfaced interview of Britton.