Artem Chigvintsev 'Manhandled' Fern Britton During 'Strictly Come Dancing,' Former Dance Partner Reveals: 'He'd 'Kick or Shove Me'

Violent accusations have resurfaced from Artem Chigvintsev's past after he was arrested for domestic battery on Thursday, August 29.

The Dancing With the Stars pro's former Strictly Come Dancing partner Fern Britton opened up about her negative experience working with Chigvintsev on the set of the hit BBC reality competition show in 2012 during a recently unearthed interview from an event hosted by The Times in 2015.