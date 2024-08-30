or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Artem Chigvintsev
OK LogoNEWS

Artem Chigvintsev 'Manhandled' Fern Britton During 'Strictly Come Dancing,' Former Dance Partner Reveals: 'He'd 'Kick or Shove Me'

Photo of Fern Britton and picture of Artem Chigvintsev.
Source: MEGA

Fern Britton previously spoke out about her allegedly aggressive experience with Artem Chigvintsev.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Violent accusations have resurfaced from Artem Chigvintsev's past after he was arrested for domestic battery on Thursday, August 29.

The Dancing With the Stars pro's former Strictly Come Dancing partner Fern Britton opened up about her negative experience working with Chigvintsev on the set of the hit BBC reality competition show in 2012 during a recently unearthed interview from an event hosted by The Times in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement
artem chigvintsev mugshot
Source: MEGA

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic battery on Thursday, August 29.

Reflecting on her time as a contestant on the televised British dance contest, Britton admitted: "I did kind of enjoy it but it was grim at the same time."

"We would be in hold and he would look at my feet and just kick me or shove me," the former This Morning presenter, 67, confessed, claiming Chigvintsev, 42, "manhandled" her during practice and while performing.

Article continues below advertisement

In the interview, Britton imitated Chigvintsev's Russian accent, alleging he would tell her: "You just stand there and don’t move, I dance round you."

"He was like, 'Shut your face. Go home before I kill you," she accused of the Latin dance specialist. "I would say, 'Oh please just kill me, it would be easier.' Or what was his other one? 'If you go for a cup of tea now, I will blow off like an atomic bomb.' I thought, well I won’t correct him on that one."

Article continues below advertisement
artem chigvintsev mega
Source: MEGA

Artem Chigvintsev has been a long time professional dancer on the hit series 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Article continues below advertisement

Britton divulged: "We did love each other for a moment or two but he wasn’t charm personified."

She additionally claimed Chigvintsev — who won the show with actress Kara Tointon, 41, in 2010 before the duo became a brief item — would make ageist comments toward her, revealing he would say he was used to dancing with people "younger and with dance ability."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Artem Chigvintsev
Article continues below advertisement

Britton quipped of her theoretical response: "'Well I think I’m young and when I’m drunk I dance really well.'"

The former Ready Steady Cook host's resurfaced comments come just one day after Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic battery and booked into the Napa County Jail for a felony charge.

Article continues below advertisement
fern britton mega
Source: MEGA

Fern Britton was partnerned with Artem Chigvintsev for a season of 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

The Burn the Floor alum — who shares son Matteo, 4, with his wife, Nikki Garcia — had a bail sat at $25,000. Chigvintsev was taken into custody just three days after celebrating the couple's second wedding anniversary.

It is unclear whether the former WWE star was involved in the altercation involving her husband, though Chigvintsev was charged under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, meaning the individual has been accused of injuring a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent.

In a statement to TMZ, a rep for Garcia (known professionally as Nikki Bella) declared: "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

Article continues below advertisement
artem nicole garicia ig
Source: NICOLEGARCIA/INTAGRAM

Nikki Garcia asked for 'privacy' following her husband Artem Chigvintsev's recent domestic battery arrest.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Huff Post U.K. reported the resurfaced interview of Britton.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.