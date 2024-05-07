OK Magazine
Julian Edelman and Drew Bledsoe Slam Ben Affleck's 'Weird' Speech at Tom Brady's Roast: 'What Is He Talking About?'

May 7 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Julian Edelman and Drew Bledsoe were confused by Ben Affleck's roast of Tom Brady.

During the Tuesday, May 7, episode of the former wide receiver's "Games With Names" podcast, the ex-New England Patriots players rehashed The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, where they both got up to joke about their teammate.

However, the Argo actor's moment on stage left them scratching their heads.

"What is he talking about?" Bledsoe, 52, recalled telling the person next to him about the "weird" rant. "I couldn't figure out what he was talking about. Twitter critics or something? It was awkward."

Edelman, 37, admitted how hard it was to hear the people talking because of the crowd, adding, "Was he as bad as he sounded?"

Julian Edelman, Drew Bledsoe and Ben Affleck were on hand to roast Tom Brady.

During Affleck's time on stage, he opened up about working with Brady on their Dunkin Super Bowl commercial, explaining Brady showed him his social media accounts between takes.

"I guess for some reason, he gets a lot of online criticism. I took a look at it, and I got to say, I didn't even last two f------ hours. It was the most toxic thing I have ever experienced," he shouted in anger at the crowd.

"You sit there, f------ hiding behind your keyboard," Affleck, 51, continued. "Spewing out all this f------ toxic s--- about people you'd be afraid to come up to if you saw them at the car wash [...] You guys out there talking s---, all right behind your f------ keyboard, that doesn't make you a fan. That makes you a b----."

Ben Affleck's speech turned into a rant about Tom Brady's social media.

Viewers were caught off guard by the wild outburst. "He definitely didn’t understand the assignment," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.

"Ben Affleck going on an unhinged rant about fans on social media at the Tom Brady roast was not on my bingo card," a second person added.

"Next time get somebody else to do it don’t ever invite Ben Affleck nomo #TomBradyRoast," a third chimed in about the decision to have the Good Will Hunting star there.

Fans went after Ben Affleck for his strange rant during the roast.

Fans also called out the Boston native's changing facial features. "THIS is Ben Affleck? Why does his face look so different? It's almost like he had some nip & tucks done," a fourth pointed out.

"I know why we think Ben Affleck is always angry. He's had so much Botox ... his face just doesn't move," an additional person noted.

