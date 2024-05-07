Julian Edelman and Drew Bledsoe Slam Ben Affleck's 'Weird' Speech at Tom Brady's Roast: 'What Is He Talking About?'

During Affleck's time on stage, he opened up about working with Brady on their Dunkin Super Bowl commercial, explaining Brady showed him his social media accounts between takes.

"I guess for some reason, he gets a lot of online criticism. I took a look at it, and I got to say, I didn't even last two f------ hours. It was the most toxic thing I have ever experienced," he shouted in anger at the crowd.

"You sit there, f------ hiding behind your keyboard," Affleck, 51, continued. "Spewing out all this f------ toxic s--- about people you'd be afraid to come up to if you saw them at the car wash [...] You guys out there talking s---, all right behind your f------ keyboard, that doesn't make you a fan. That makes you a b----."