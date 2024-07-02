OK Magazine
Nikki Glaser's Mom Apologizes After Calling Julia Roberts 'So Gross' for Her Touchy Interaction With Travis Kelce

A photo of Nikki Glaser with her parents and a photo of Julia Roberts with Travis Kelce.
Source: @nikkiglaser/instagram;@Samantha_dare3/x
Jul. 2 2024, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Nikki Glaser's mom, Julie Glaser, issued an apology after calling Julia Roberts "so gross" for the way she touched Travis Kelce at his girlfriend Taylor Swift's Sunday, June 30, concert.

As OK! reported, the Pretty Woman actress was seen rubbing the athlete's chest as they caught up at the Dublin, Ireland, show — an interaction that raised eyebrows among many.

nikki glasers mom apologizes calling julia roberts gross interaction travis kelce
Source: mega

Nikki Glaser's mom was grossed out by Julia Roberts' recent interaction with Travis Kelce.

Hours after Nikki, 40, recorded a video of her mom reacting to the moment, Julie said via Nikki's Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 2, "I probably should have said something different than the word 'gross.' It's not a nice word."

"I'm issuing an apology for using the word 'gross,' but I think it was really weird," she confessed. "I meant to say just 'weird,' not 'gross and weird.'"

"She retracts it," the comedian declared.

nikki glaser
Source: @kellyfarrelly/tiktok

The actress chatted with Kelce at Taylor Swift's concert.

Aside from Julie's 'gross' remark, she joked that Julia, 56, looked like she was going "to try and kiss" Travis, 34, quipping, "She's trying to French kiss him right now. Just kidding!"

Nikki's dad, Edward, laughed when he was shown the video.

Julie was one of several who thought the moment was odd, though plenty of Swifties defended the movie star and noted there was no romantic aspect to it.

nikki glaser
Source: @nikkiglaser/instagram

The comedian filmed her mom as she watched the viral moment.

Taylor's concert was the 13th one Nikki has been to but marked her dad's first.

"My dad cried when we all cheered for her after 'Champagne Problems.' How cute is this?" she wrote alongside a video of the sweet moment.

After the show, Nikki asked the patrirach for his thoughts, to which he replied, "Fantastic! I loved it. What a spectacle. So much fun. I loved the crowd, too."

It seemed like her mom had been to a concert before, as she sang along to several of Taylor's hit tunes.

Surprisingly enough, Nikki wasn't always a diehard Swiftie — in fact, she body-shamed the Grammy winner, 34, on a few occasions, prompting her to make a formal apology in 2020.

nikki glasers mom apologizes calling julia roberts gross interaction travis kelce
Source: mega

The couple started dating in the summer of 2023.

Nikki admitted that her past comments — which she was "horrified" by — about the "Karma" crooner being "too skinny" was actually her projecting.

"I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me," she noted, adding she's dealt with an eating disorder for over a decade.

The FBoy Island host concluded her Instagram post by gushing over her "love" for Taylor and revealing the musician's song "The Man" was the inspiration for one of her comedy specials.

The songwriter saw Nikki's apology and commented on it, "Wow. I appreciate this so much ... I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve struggled with some of the same things I’ve struggled with. Sending a massive hug."

