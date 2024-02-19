Nikki Haley Confesses She'd Pardon Donald Trump If He's Convicted: 'Leave the Negativity and Baggage Behind'

“If you’re talking about pardoning Trump, it’s not a matter of innocence or guilt at that point because that means he would have already been found guilty,” Haley, 52, said on Sunday, February 18, at a Fox News town hall in South Carolina. “I believe in the best interest of bringing the country together, I would pardon Donald Trump. Because I think it’s important for the country to move on.”

“We’ve got to leave the negativity and the baggage behind,” she added. “I don’t want this country divided any further. I don’t think it’s in the best interests for America to have an 80-year-old president sitting in jail and having everybody upset about it. I think this would be the time that we would need to move forward and get this out of the way.”