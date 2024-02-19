Nikki Haley Confesses She'd Pardon Donald Trump If He's Convicted: 'Leave the Negativity and Baggage Behind'
Nikki Haley revealed whether or not she would pardon Donald Trump if he's convicted of a federal crime — and she's president.
“If you’re talking about pardoning Trump, it’s not a matter of innocence or guilt at that point because that means he would have already been found guilty,” Haley, 52, said on Sunday, February 18, at a Fox News town hall in South Carolina. “I believe in the best interest of bringing the country together, I would pardon Donald Trump. Because I think it’s important for the country to move on.”
“We’ve got to leave the negativity and the baggage behind,” she added. “I don’t want this country divided any further. I don’t think it’s in the best interests for America to have an 80-year-old president sitting in jail and having everybody upset about it. I think this would be the time that we would need to move forward and get this out of the way.”
As OK! previously reported, Haley, who used to work for Trump, 77, has been vocal about how the businessman should not be in the White House for a second time.
In January, she also shared what she would do if Trump, who is facing four criminal indictments, was at fault for his prior actions.
“I think you only do it if someone’s found guilty. So, you know, what I’ll say is this is about moving the country forward, and the last thing we want to see is an 80-year-old former president sitting in jail,” she said on Fox News.
- Nikki Haley Says Donald Trump's Criminal Cases Must 'Play Out' Before She Would Consider Pardoning Him
- Nikki Haley Bashes 2024 Presidential Opponent & Former Boss Donald Trump: 'We Can’t Deal With The Baggage'
- Nikki Haley Calls Out Donald Trump for Focusing on His Legal Woes and 'Hurt Feelings': 'We Need Someone With No Drama'
“Instead, we want to say ‘OK, how do we put the past behind us and move forward as a country?’ And I think that by pardoning him that absolutely would move the country forward, instead of dividing it further. And so I think you always have to look at what’s in the best interests of the country,” she added.
Recently, the two have been going at it after Trump called out Haley's husband for not being around despite being deployed.
"She comes over to see me at Mar-A-Lago. ‘Sir, I will never run against you,'" the former reality star said. "She brought her husband. Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband?! Where is he?! He’s gone. He knew. He knew."
Buy Haley snapped back, saying: "You know, to mock my husband. Michael and I can handle that. But you mock one member of the military. You mock all members of the military."