Nikki Haley Declares U.S. Will Have a Female President in 2024: 'Either Me or Kamala Harris'

“But chaos follows him… we can’t be a country in disarray and a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. We won’t survive it,” she said.

She continued, "And he can’t win a general election. That’s a fact. We lost in 2018. We lost in 2020. We lost in 2022. Look at what happened yesterday. He lost his case on immunity, and he’s got a year’s worth of court cases yet. The Republicans couldn’t get a border situation done. They couldn’t impeach Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas. They couldn’t pass a pro-Israel bill. The [Republican National Committee] is imploding. All of that has Trump’s fingerprints on it. Everything he touches is chaos, and we continue to lose. How many more times do we have to lose before we realize that is the problem?"