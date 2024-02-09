OK Magazine
Nikki Haley Declares U.S. Will Have a Female President in 2024: 'Either Me or Kamala Harris'

Feb. 9 2024

Nikki Haley is optimistic that a woman will be in the Oval Office in the near future.

While speaking to Fox News, Haley, who is running for president of the U.S., explained that she's not dropping out of the race just yet.

“This is about the fact that we are going to have a female president of the United States, and either it will be me or it will be Kamala Harris,” she stated.

Haley said though she voted for Donald Trump twice, she doesn't think he's capable of being the leader of the U.S. for a second time.

Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's VP.

“But chaos follows him… we can’t be a country in disarray and a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos. We won’t survive it,” she said.

She continued, "And he can’t win a general election. That’s a fact. We lost in 2018. We lost in 2020. We lost in 2022. Look at what happened yesterday. He lost his case on immunity, and he’s got a year’s worth of court cases yet. The Republicans couldn’t get a border situation done. They couldn’t impeach Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas. They couldn’t pass a pro-Israel bill. The [Republican National Committee] is imploding. All of that has Trump’s fingerprints on it. Everything he touches is chaos, and we continue to lose. How many more times do we have to lose before we realize that is the problem?"

Haley also explained the past polls have put Trump behind President Joe Biden in general election polls, but she's confident she will come out on top ahead of the current president.

"Look at the messaging. Trump as the Republican incumbent didn’t get 43 percent of the vote in New Hampshire. That’s not small. You look at the general election polls. Trump is down in every one of those polls. Down 7 (points), down 9. On his best day, it’s margin of error. We had a Marquette poll come out recently in Wisconsin, I defeat Biden by 15 points. Wall Street Journal, I defeat Biden by 17 points," she said.

"So we’re going to work hard. We think that we’re going to have a good day, and we’re going to keep on going into Michigan. We’re going on to Super Tuesday. We’re not stopping," she added of what the future holds.

As OK! previously reported, Haley has previously commented on Trump's mental capabilities and how he's not all there.

“We see that [President Joe] Biden has changed so much in two years,” Haley said. “But last night, Trump is at a rally and he’s going on and on mentioning me multiple times as to why I didn’t take security during the Capitol riots. Why didn’t I handle January 6 better? I wasn’t even in D.C. on January 6. I wasn’t in office then.”

“They’re saying he got confused, that he was talking about something else, he’s talking about Nancy Pelosi,” she continued. “He mentioned me multiple times in that scenario. The concern I have is — I’m not saying anything derogatory — but when you’re dealing with the pressures of the presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do this. We can’t.”

