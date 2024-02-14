Nikki Haley Blasts 'Diminished' Donald Trump for Mocking the Military: 'He Is Unhinged'
Nikki Haley slammed Donald Trump during a Wednesday, February 14, sit-down with the Today show's Craig Melvin, after the broadcast journalist brought up the 77-year-old's controversial remarks about her husband.
This past weekend, Trump appeared to imply Haley's deployed husband — who is a Major in the National Guard — had left her while speaking at a South Carolina rally.
"She comes over to see me at Mar-A-Lago. ‘Sir, I will never run against you,'" the embattled politician said at the time. "She brought her husband. Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband?! Where is he?! He’s gone. He knew. He knew."
When asked for her opinion on the insulting statement, Haley replied, "You know, to mock my husband. Michael and I can handle that. But you mock one member of the military. You mock all members of the military."
Melvin pointed out that Trump has talked about the military in "disparaging ways" for several years, calling them "suckers" and "losers."
"Before, when he did it, it was during the 2016 election," Haley explained. "Everybody thought, oh, did he have a slip? What? What did that mean? The problem now is he is not the same person he was in 2016. He is unhinged. He is more diminished than he then he was."
"I’m the first one to say I voted for him twice," the former governor of South Carolina continued. "I was proud to serve America and his administration."
"But you can go back and look at my book I cite multiple times, and he knows it," she added. "When I called him out for things that he was doing that were wrong. Since I got out of the administration, I have called him out multiple times, which is why he’s upset."
"He thinks I’m disloyal," Haley explained. "I’m not loyal to anyone. I don’t do that. What I do is I call it out. If you’re right, you’re right. If you’re wrong, you’re wrong. I’m going to call it out every time."
As OK! previously reported, Haley also called out Trump's comments last week during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union.
"I mean, every bit of it’s disgusting, you know, to sit there and mock my husband for not being with me on the presidential trail because he is deployed and serving our country," she said. "You mock one veteran, you’re mocking all veterans."