Nikki Haley Insists Joe Biden 'Absolutely Should' Be Impeached Over Hunter Biden Allegations: 'Somebody Needs to Do It'
President Joe Biden is being called out by Nikki Haley.
During her recent appearance on Greg Gutfeld's show Gutfeld!, the two discussed an anonymous whistleblower's allegation that there was interference with the investigation into the commander-in-chief's son Hunter Biden's business scandals.
While it's yet to be officially proven if the 80-year-old was involved, Nikki believes he "absolutely should" be impeached over the situation.
"Somebody needs to do it," the 2024 presidential candidate declared to the Fox News host. "If the Justice Department’s not going to do it, Congress should do it. But somebody needs to do it. It smells bad all day long."
Nikki insisted the whistleblower is clearly "legit," noting, "You’re not talking about just some guy that showed up and decided to say something."
"All we’re asking for is fairness. If Trump did something wrong? Fine. Let’s vet it. Let’s see what happens. He’s got a jury. He can defend himself," she continued. "If Biden did something wrong, fine, but we’ve got to vet it. They’ve got to do it."
It was just a few days earlier that Joe was hounded with questions about Hunter's controversial business deals with China, as text messages from 2017 allegedly said the POTUS was in the room when things were going down.
Joe has repeatedly denied any involvement, and on Wednesday, June 28, White House staffer Ian Sams issued a statement to try and get reporters off his back.
"As we have said many times before, the President was not in business with his son," the statement said. "As we have also said many times before, the Justice Department makes decisions in its criminal investigations independently, and in this case, the White House has not been involved."
"As the President has said, he loves his son and is proud of him accepting responsibility for his actions and is proud of what he is doing to rebuild his life," the message concluded.
NBS News reported Nikki's comments on impeaching the president.