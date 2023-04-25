Nikki Haley Pokes Fun at Don Lemon After He's Fired From CNN: 'A Great Day for Women Everywhere'
She's having the last laugh! After Don Lemon called out Nikki Haley's age, the latter couldn't help but poke fun of him on the same day he got fired from CNN.
"A great day for women everywhere. Now, let's get men out of women’s sports. #StillInMyPrime," Haley, 51, tweeted.
In the post, there's a picture of two koozies, which reads, "Past My Prime?" and "Hold My Beer."
Of course, people loved Haley's diss.
One person wrote, "cheers to that," while another said, "I second that motion, Madam Secretary!!"
A third person added, "Keep up the good work Nikki."
As OK! previously reported, the TV star shared his thoughts about Haley running for president in 2024 while on CNN This Morning.
"She [Haley] says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry," he stated on Thursday, February 16. "A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."
"I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it," Lemon replied. "Everybody at home, when is woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s. And I’m just saying should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime and they need to be in prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime."
As a result, Lemon's co-anchors were less than pleased with his remarks, leading him to leave the show for a few days and apologize on-air and on social media.
"The reference I made to a woman’s 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman’s age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day," Lemon wrote. "She [Haley] says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."
On August 24, Lemon revealed to his Twitter followers he was axed from the network. "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he said.
However, CNN refuted Lemon's claim.
“Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter,” they wrote. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."