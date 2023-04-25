Nikki Haley Pokes Fun at Don Lemon After He's Fired From CNN: 'A Great Day for Women Everywhere'

She's having the last laugh! After Don Lemon called out Nikki Haley's age, the latter couldn't help but poke fun of him on the same day he got fired from CNN.

"A great day for women everywhere. Now, let's get men out of women’s sports. #StillInMyPrime," Haley, 51, tweeted.

In the post, there's a picture of two koozies, which reads, "Past My Prime?" and "Hold My Beer."