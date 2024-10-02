'Nobody Wants This' Star Justine Lupe Pooped in Her Dress While Working With Kathy Bates
In one of the more hilariously embarrassing on-set stories, Succession actress Justine Lupe, 35, opened up about a major mishap that occurred while working alongside acting legend Kathy Bates, 76.
"I told a story about me s------- my pants on set," Lupe began, diving straight into the unforgettable memory.
"I s--- into my dress and then pulled it up onto my body. And that's when I realized I had pooped in my dress," she shared during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, along with her Nobody Wants This costars Timothy Simons, 46, and Jackie Tohn, 44, as they all recalled the unfortunate moment.
Her confession had her costars, and the audience, cracking up.
Simons was quick to prompt an important detail that hadn’t yet been mentioned. "And we found out after — tell them who it was with!" he said.
"Kathy Bates," Lupe replied, as her costars laughed even harder.
Tohn chimed in to share more of the chaos, recalling how Lupe casually dropped that bombshell after their previous interview.
"She looked over at us and goes, 'And that was with Kathy Bates,' and I’m like, 'You didn’t mention that?!'" she said.
"It wasn't in front of Kathy, it was in my trailer," Lupe clarified.
Tohn couldn’t resist taking the joke further, quipping, “If Kathy Bates was holding my hand while I s--- my pants, I have to say, I'd be embarrassed!”
Lupe then shared more details about why the incident happened in the first place.
"I was on set, I had to take a 10-2, which is going to the bathroom for number two,” Lupe shared. “And I went to the bathroom, and then they knocked on my door in the middle of it, and I instinctively, like reflex, stood ... wiped, and realized that a piece of poop had fallen into my dress. I put the dress on without knowing it was in there and smeared poop all over my back," she added, while everyone burst out laughing.
Simons then reminded everyone of the purpose of the interview.
"Justine, we’re here to promote a TV show," he quipped, referencing their new Netflix series. "What are we even talking about?"
Still catching her breath, Tohn added, "I was gonna say, I said 'pedactic' instead of 'pedantic,' and she s--- her pants. Mine doesn’t count!"
Lupe concluded: "While I was shooting the show, they had to wash the dress while everybody waited."
Nobody Wants This, which premiered on September 26, is a romantic comedy that follows Kristen Bell as an outspoken podcast host who unexpectedly falls for a rabbi, played by Adam Brody.