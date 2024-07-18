Shocking Plastic Surgery Confessions in 6 Clicks: From Tori Spelling's B--- Jobs to Kylie Jenner's Lip Filler
Tori Spelling
On her "misSPELLING" podcast on June 21, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star confessed to having two b--- jobs.
First, she went behind her parents’ backs to an “outpatient surgery center in a strip mall” when she was 19, and a “bad boyfriend” convinced her to go way too big with her cup size. She later downsized to more natural-looking implants.
Alas, Tori Spelling, 51, lamented, “These [b------] aren’t the ones either.... Third time will be the charm.”
Kylie Jenner
She once declared that getting lip filler “was the best thing I’ve ever done.” But during a June episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner, 26, revealed that she actually “went on a journey the last year, dissolving half my lip filler.”
The less-is-more approach didn’t go over well with fans, though, with Jenner crying that people said she looked “old” following her appearance at Paris Fashion Week (inset).
“I’ll see comments like...‘She f----- up her face. She had so much surgery,’” the cosmetics mogul, who’s only admitted to a b--- job and injectables, complained. “It just gets exhausting.”
Sofía Vergara
The Modern Family star, 52, is not a fan of growing old gracefully.
“I’m going to do every plastic surgery that I can do,” she told Allure. “You have to take advantage of everything that is out there.”
She’s already started to when it comes to nonsurgical procedures.
“I’ve done it all,” said Sofía Vergara, who’s a longtime user of Botox, injecting it in her neck and around the eyes. “You tell me to put cement under your eye, you’re going to look younger, I’ll do it immediately.... I’ve wrapped myself in plastic with Aquaphor up to the neck. I’ll do it."
Rihanna
Lift Me Up, indeed! Rihanna, has said that after giving birth to sons Rza, 2, and Riot, 11 months, her girls could use a little boost.
“I want my t------- pinned back to my shoulders, right where they used to be,” the “Umbrella” singer, 36, told Interview. “I don’t want implants. I just want a lift.”
She admitted she needed to do some more research first, noting, “I heard that you might have some scars.”
Megan Fox
Hoping “to set some people free,” the Transformers star recently listed out her enhancements on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
Megan Fox had a b----- augmentation in her early 20s and again after having kids. She also underwent a nose job.
“I’ve literally been accused of having six, seven, eight rhinoplasty surgeries,” said Fox, 38.
While she’s often accused of going under the knife for even more, she’s insisted she hasn’t, but it’s “not because of some moral thing.”
Jill Zarin
After seeing herself on The GOAT, Jill Zarin decided she needed a refresh and headed to Dr. Ira Savetsky. He came up with a personalized plan, including a facelift, chin implant and fat transfer.
“The hardest part of doing any plastic surgery is choosing the right doctor,” Zarin, 60, told Life & Style ahead of her Luxury Luncheon, produced by Ticket2Events. “Once you do, the rest should be easy. Dr. Savetsky gave me the confidence I was looking for.”