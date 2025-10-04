Born This Way! Stars Who Identify as Nonbinary — Including Raegan Revord, Bella Ramsey and More

Article continues below advertisement

Amandla Stenberg

Source: MEGA Amandla Stenberg came out as bisexual in 2016.

In a 2017 interview with People, The Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg explained why they believe gender "can be pretty much whatever you want it to be." "I tend to believe that gender as we've set it up in current-day society doesn't actually exist," they said. "I've said before that I'm comfortable with using the pronouns 'they' or 'them' alongside 'she' and 'her' just because that's a conversation that's important to me." Stenberg continued, "I don't necessarily always subscribe to female pronouns just because I don't think that pronouns are necessarily very meaningful."

Asia Kate Dillon

Source: MEGA Asia Kate Dillon played the Adjudicator in 'John Wick.'

After playing Taylor Mason on Billions, Asia Kate Dillon — who uses they/them pronouns — opened up about playing the first nonbinary role on American TV. "Non-binary is a term used by some people, myself included, who feel that their gender identity falls outside the tradition boxes of man or woman," they explained. "When I got to the script for Billions and the character breakdown for Taylor Mason, the character that I play, said female and non-binary, a little light bulb went off in my head." They continued, "I did a little bit of research and discovered that female is an assigned s-- and non-binary is in reference to gender identity and those are two different things. It finally helped me put language to a feeling that I'd had my entire life." Dillon brought their identity to their role as the Adjudicator in John Wick, telling director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves the character "could be nonbinary" as they are a nonbinary person, too. "It was a real thrill for me to get to bring that to the table and have it be warmly received," they added.

Bella Ramsey

Source: MEGA Bella Ramsey had second thoughts about coming out as nonbinary.

In an interview with The Guardian, Bella Ramsey spoke candidly about coming out as nonbinary and why they initially had some hesitation about embracing their identity. "Part of me looks back and I wish that I didn't, because I didn't want it to become a headline and a big thing," Ramsey said. "And obviously it was going to, and I didn't really understand that at the time. And I wasn't really prepared for that. But on the other hand, people have said to me that it's been very helpful for them seeing some representation." They admitted things had been "a mixed bag." Nonetheless, it was a "good thing" as they began "living more freely, without feeling like [they are] keeping a secret." The Last of Us star continued, "But now I'm like, 'I'll talk about it, but I don't want it to be the focus anymore.' I guess I'm just quite chill with it. And I want everyone else to be as chill with it basically."

Bex Taylor-Klaus

Source: MEGA Bex Taylor-Klaus identifies as trans nonbinary.

In 2018, Bex Taylor-Klaus confirmed they came out as trans nonbinary "in a room full of people today." "Guess it's time for me to do that on here, too … Hi. I'm Bex, and the rumors are true. I'm v enby," they shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Demi Lovato

Source: MEGA Demi Lovato has been open about her gender, including her use of she/her and they/them pronouns.

Demi Lovato first came out as nonbinary in 2021, writing on X, "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖." According to the "Heart Attack" singer, the decision came after "a lot of healing and self-reflective work." For Lovato, embracing their identity "opens another level of vulnerability for me." "I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox," Lovato, who has since readopted she/her pronouns, added. In January, the pop star shared support for trans and nonbinary people like them, reminding them, "I see you, I feel you, I am with you." They continued in the Instagram Story post, "You are validated, you are loved and you are not alone. No one can take away our identities and no one can tell us who we are or aren't. We will get thru this. I love you."

Emma Corrin

Source: MEGA Emma Corrin notably portrayed Princess Diana in the fourth season of 'The Crown.'

In an interview with ITV's Granada Reports in 2021, Emma Corrin said they were still trying to specifically identify after updating their pronouns. "My journey has been a long one and has still got a long way to go," they said. "I think we are so used to defining ourselves. That's the way society works within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between and I'm still not sure where that is yet." The Crown actress, who came out as nonbinary and q---- in 2021, then announced they would exclusively begin using they/them pronouns in 2022. She also said playing Princess Diana's role in the hit Netflix series helped them "explore so many depths of [themselves]."

Emma D'Arcy

Source: MEGA Emma D'Arcy called being nominated for best actress at the Golden Globes 'beautifully ironic.'

At the 2023 Golden Globes, Emma D'Arcy was nominated for Best Actress in a TV drama — an experience they called "surreal." "I think the most important thing is that, for me, it implies that the space for trans people and gender-nonconforming people is getting bigger all the time. So, I feel very privileged," they added. D'Arcy was nominated again for the same award, which was recategorized to Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama, at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Janelle Monáe

Source: MEGA Janelle Monáe uses both she/her and they/them pronouns.

In 2020, Janelle Monáe retweeted a GIF of a nonbinary character from Steven Universe with the hashtag, "#IAmNonBinary." After coming out, she became more open about her identity, seeing it as a way to impact others. "I think it's all about just honoring your truth and your authenticity, and whatever that may look like," Monáe said in an interview on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show." "I'm not this arrogant person that thinks I have all the answers, so I think for me, it's about making sure I'm also saying to people, 'Further investigate who you are,' you know?" They also urged people questioning their gender identity to explore themselves, adding, "Allow yourself to discover something new about yourself. Open up your mind to different possibilities, and listen to folks who are saying, 'This is who I am. This is how I feel inside and outside.'"

Jonathan Van Ness

Source: MEGA Jonathan Van Ness is 'literally OK' with any pronouns.

Jonathan Van Ness, who uses he/him, she/her and they/them pronouns, said he identifies as nonbinary more as he gets older. "I'm gender-nonconforming," they told Out Magazine. "Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman."

Liv Hewson

Source: MEGA Liv Hewson appears on Showtime's 'Yellowjackets.'

In an interview with Out Magazine, Liv Hewson — who came out as nonbinary when they were 16 — declared they do nothing but shrug off any arguments about their identity. "That is a foundational starting point for me, that I have a right to be here. I have a right to be treated with dignity and respect and to move through the world with the same dignity and respect as everybody else," they said. "And people like me, foundationally, have and deserve that too, no matter what."

Raegan Revord

Source: MEGA Raegan Revord confirmed their identity while promoting their new novel.

While promoting their new novel, Rules for Fake Girlfriends, Raegan Revord embraced their identity and confirmed they are nonbinary. The Young Sheldon alum told Entertainment Tonight, "It's crazy to say growing up, because I am only 17, but even in 2014 or whenever I was getting more into reading and broadening my horizons and reading stories and watching TV and stuff, there wasn't a lot of queer representation. Even in 2014 — 10 years ago — which is crazy to say."

Sara Ramirez

Source: MEGA Sara Ramírez opened up about their coming out journey.