North West Compared to Dad Kanye West After Declaring She's 'the Best Ever' in New Interview: 'NorthYe'

Oct. 31 2023, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

North West is being compared to her father, Kanye West, after she was asked a series of questions in a new interview with i-D Magazine.

When asked to describe herself in three words, she replied, “Umm… The Best Ever.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four kids.

She also said she's her own style icon, prompting people to comment on her confidence — something she might have learned from the 46-year-old rapper.

One person wrote, "She is definitely Ye’s daughter," while another added, "NorthYe."

A third person said, "I love how Ye’s kids are their own Ye if yk what I mean."

North also brought up her mom, Kim Kardashian, and West in the interview, revealing that her favorite song is "Through the Wire" by the Grammy winner, and she "likes" to sing — but "performing is my favorite," she said.

When asked if she "gets that from her family," she replied, “Sometimes, mostly from me though. And then a little bit of my dad.”

North West said she loves to perform.

North, who is only 10 years old, said her hobbies include "going shopping for people" and "basketball" — but, according to the star, "it's not a hobby, it's a lifestyle. I just love basketball so much."

“I get to play basketball. Everything. I got to go to Halloween Horror Nights," she said about the best part of being North West, adding that her life is "blessed, awesome and cool."

North also has a lot of career goals, and she hopes to carry to continue her family's legacy when it comes to taking over their brands. “A basketball player, a rapper, um… Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side. When I’m, like, thirteen, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner," she said.

North West said she is 'the best ever' in a new interview.

Kanye West previously gave his daughter some advice and said she must protect her brothers and sisters.

Last year, the musician revealed the advice he gave to his eldest daughter.

"North likes basketball. I'm going to come and practice with her every day. I'm also going to pick the other coaches that work with her," he said.

He continued, "When North snatches the ball out of a girl twice her size and she comes over to the side, I tell her, 'Don't let anyone take anything from you ever. Don't let anyone take anything from our family. Don't let anyone take our company. Always protect your brothers and sisters.'"

