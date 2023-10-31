North West Compared to Dad Kanye West After Declaring She's 'the Best Ever' in New Interview: 'NorthYe'

She also said she's her own style icon, prompting people to comment on her confidence — something she might have learned from the 46-year-old rapper.

One person wrote, "She is definitely Ye’s daughter," while another added, "NorthYe."

A third person said, "I love how Ye’s kids are their own Ye if yk what I mean."

North also brought up her mom, Kim Kardashian, and West in the interview, revealing that her favorite song is "Through the Wire" by the Grammy winner, and she "likes" to sing — but "performing is my favorite," she said.